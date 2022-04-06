PGA Tour Tiger Woods set to tee off at 2022 Masters 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tiger Woods' improbable return is officially happening.

At 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, Woods will tee off at the 2022 Masters Tournament — nearly 14 months after suffering gruesome leg injuries in a car accident.

And when he steps foot on the course, all eyes will be on not only one of the most dominant figures in PGA history, but one of the most influential as well.

"When I watch the Masters this weekend, you will see Tiger's fingerprints all over these golfers," Colin Cowherd said Wednesday afternoon on "The Herd".

"Big guys, long off the tee, athletic, alpha. That is Tiger's influence. For 12 years in America, during his prime, all of us, especially golf addicts, gathered around the television and watched an athlete beat non-athletes."

Tiger Woods expected to play in The Masters I THE HERD Colin Cowherd takes a look back on Tiger Woods' influence on the sport of golf now that the veteran hints he will make an appearance in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

That 12-year stretch spanned from 1997 to 2008, when Woods won 14 major championships, four of which came at the Masters.

That dominance has had a positive influence on professional golf in the eyes of Cowherd.

"Sometimes you have great influence," Cowherd said. "I like the new golf, a little more alpha, a little more athletic … That's Tiger's influence beyond dominating the sport and having the second-most storied career of all time."

Ironically enough, Woods' last major championship was at the Masters in 2019, where he won his fifth championship in the event and first major title since 2008.

Now, he will have the chance to potentially pull off the greatest feat of his career, while also being immersed in the new world of golf that has his influence all over it.

