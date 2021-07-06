PGA Tour 'The Match' Top Moments: Mickelson-Brady vs. DeChambeau-Rodgers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The fourth edition of "The Match" figured to be some fun television, especially with a couple of competitive veteran quarterbacks involved.

Combine them with a pair of wise-cracking golf pros – not to mention Charles Barkley as part of the TNT broadcast team – and you’ve got television gold for an early Tuesday evening.

And that’s exactly what happened when Tom Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at a scenic Jack Nicklaus-designed course called The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

This is the fourth edition of the made-for-TV-event and the second straight with Brady and Mickelson as teammates. Last year the pair lost to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

There were some surprise guests during the broadcast, including former president Barack Obama, Wayne Gretzky, Baker Mayfield and Brady's longtime NFL teammate Rob Gronkowski. And the players were mic’d up during the match, which led to some entertaining moments.

Ultimately, through all the joking and excitement – including a bear sighting! – Rodgers and DeChambeau emerged victorious.

Here are some of our favorite moments.

Why wasn't Barkley part of this event? At first, the former NBA star said he wanted to "go out on top." But with some prodding, he revealed the truth.

Then things got underway, with DeChambeau not only making a grand entrance …

… but immediately targeting Brady with some trash talk.

Speaking of trash talk, Mickelson had some comments while he and Brady waited for DeChambeau to hit from the woods. "Eventually we'll be able to have a turn again," he said.

Meanwhile, it turns out the quarterbacks can hit it. little, too.

Brady's work ethic is legendary, but Barkley shared an amazing story about how that drive applied to Brady's golf game, too.

Brady couldn't resist making a crack about Rodgers' much-publicized spat with the Green Bay Packers. "I'm studying my competition," he said, "the leader of the Packers … I think."

And Gronkowski piled on.

The Match also had a special visitor – not a Chicago Bear, an actual bear!

A massive, 480-yard drive by DeChambeau left Mickelson in awe.

At the halfway point, it was all tied up.

They might have been on different teams, but Mickelson was happy to give some free advice to Rodgers.

And of course, the QBs had to take a timeout to have a catch.

While driving between holes, Rodgers finally was faced with some questions about his future with the Packers. He remained noncommital despite multiple attempts.

Rodgers and DeChambeau were in control down the stretch.

What was that about Brady being competitive?

For all the teasing Rodgers endured throughout the day, it seemed fitting that he and DeChambeau ended up winning the match, up three holes with only two to play.

Rodgers sank the winning putt.

