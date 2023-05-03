PGA Tour Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face Steph Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match' Published May. 3, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The stars of NFL and NBA dynasties are facing off against each other — on the golf course.

The 2023 edition of ‘The Match' will feature the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce going up against the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a two-versus-two, 12-hole golf competition. It will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas resort on June 29.

It's the latest edition of an annual event that has featured some of the biggest names from pro golf as well as several superstars the NFL. Mahomes participated in the event last year alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, going up against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Other past participants include Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

This is the first time ‘The Match’ has featured NBA stars, but it's hardly unfamiliar territory for Curry, an avid golfer. The Warriors superstar was recently named a 2023 PGA ambassador and founded his own golf tour, The UNDERRATED Tour, designed to increase junior golf participation across minority communities. Mahomes and Kelce have also previously taken part in several celebrity and charity golf events.

Mahomes and Kelce are coming off winning their second Super Bowl together in February. Curry and Thompson, meanwhile, are attempting to win their fifth NBA Championship but are currently down 1-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers and old foe LeBron James in the Western Conference semifinals.

