LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf team standings Published Feb. 11, 2025 6:08 p.m. ET

Full LIV Golf team standings for the 2025 season (through Riyadh):

1. Legion XIII 32.00

T2. Ripper GC 20.00

T2. RangeGoats GC 20.00

4. Crushers GC 12.00

5. Fireballs GC 8.00

6. Clerks GC 4.00

7. Torque GC 2.00

T8. Stinger GC 0.50

T8. Majesticks GC 0.50

10. Smash GC 0.00

11. 4Aces GC 0.00

12. HyFlyers GC 0.00

13. Iron Heads GC 0.00

