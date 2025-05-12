LIV Golf LIV Golf players competing in the 2025 PGA Championship Updated May. 12, 2025 4:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A total of 15 full-time LIV Golf players along with one reserve player are set to compete in this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Here’s a quick look at each player.

RICHARD BLAND, Cleeks GC

PGA NOTES

Won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship in his first senior start to earn exemption into 2025 PGA

Making his 10th career start in a major

Has 4 top-15 finishes in 7 LIV Golf starts in 2025

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 1

Best Finish: MC (2022)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 2

Low Round: 74

Scoring Average: 75.00

DEAN BURMESTER, Stinger GC

PGA NOTES

Finished T12 in last year’s PGA to earn exemption into this year

Making his 11th career start in a major

Best major result is a T11 at 2022 Open

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 4

Best Finish: T12 (2024)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 3

Rounds Played: 14

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 71.57

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, Crushers GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Shot PGA Championship-career best 64 in final round last year at Valhalla to finish at 20 under and runner-up to Xander Schauffele

Seeking to become first reigning U.S. Open champion to win PGA Championship since Brooks Koepka in 2019

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 7

Best Finish: 2 (2024)

Top 10s: 3

Cuts Made: 5

Rounds Played: 24

Low Round: 64

Scoring Average: 69.83

Bryson DeChambeau's Winning Round at LIV Golf Korea

SERGIO GARCIA, Fireballs GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Making his 101st career start in a major

Made his PGA debut in 1999, finishing solo 2nd

Won LIV Golf Hong Kong this year for his second LIV Golf win and 38th career professional win

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 24

Best Finish: 2 (1999); T2 (2008)

Top 10s: 4

Cuts Made: 12

Rounds Played: 68

Low Round: 66

Scoring Average: 71.76

TYRRELL HATTON, Legion XIII

PGA NOTES

Making his 35th consecutive start in a major

Finished T3 in his most recent start at Quail Hollow in 2023 pro event

Has two top-6 finishes in his first seven LIV Golf starts in 2025

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 10

Best Finish: T10 (2016, 2018)

Top 10s: 2

Cuts Made: 8

Rounds Played: 36

Low Round: 64

Scoring Average: 70.56

DUSTIN JOHNSON, 4Aces GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Making his 63rd major start and has not missed a major start since 2017 Masters

Has won a LIV Golf tournament in each of the first three years and claimed the season-long Individual Championship in the inaugural 2022 season

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 15

Best Finish: 2 (2019); T2 (2020)

Top 10s: 6

Cuts Made: 11

Rounds Played: 52

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 70.63

MARTIN KAYMER, Cleeks GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Defeated Bubba Watson in a three-hole playoff at Whistling Straits to win the 2010 PGA, the first of his two major victories

2010 victory was the first of his streak of three consecutive wins that year

Making his 56th career start in a major

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 15

Best Finish: 1 (2010)

Top 10s: 3

Cuts Made: 8

Rounds Played: 44

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 71.75

BROOKS KOEPKA, Smash GC Captain

PGA NOTES

One of just six players to win three PGA Championships; a fourth win would tie him with Tiger Woods

Back-to-back PGA wins in 2018-19 is last time any male golfer has successfully defended a major

Five career LIV Golf wins ties for most in league history

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 12

Best Finish: 1 (2018, 2019, 2023)

Top 10s: 6

Cuts Made: 12

Rounds Played: 48

Low Round: 63

Scoring Average: 69.31

TOM McKIBBIN, Legion XIII

PGA NOTES

Making his first start in the PGA and his third career start in a major

Made the cut in both of his previous major starts in 2024 (T41 in U.S. Open, T66 in The Open)

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 0

Best Finish: 0

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 0

Low Round: 0

Scoring Average: 0

PHIL MICKELSON, HyFlyers GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50 to become oldest major winner

Making his 126th start in a major

Has played 17 pro tournaments at Quail Hollow with a total of 64 rounds played

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 31

Best Finish: 1 (2005, 2021)

Top 10s: 10

Cuts Made: 28

Rounds Played: 116

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 71.09

JOAQUIN NIEMANN, Torque GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Playing in his 24th major; has missed just one major since the 2020 PGA

Leads the season-long LIV Golf Individual Championship race after winning three times during the first half of the 2025 season

Is set to play in all four majors this season after claiming the LIV Golf exemption into the U.S. Open

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 7

Best Finish: T23 (2022)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 5

Rounds Played: 22

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 71.32

DAVID PUIG, Fireballs GC

PGA NOTES

Making his second start in the PGA and his fifth career start in a major

Best major result is a T39 at the 2023 U.S. Open

Has finished top 20 in each of the first seven LIV Golf tournaments in 2025, including three top 6 finishes

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 1

Best Finish: MC (2024)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 2

Low Round: 72

Scoring Average: 72.50

JON RAHM, Legion XIII Captain

PGA NOTES

Making his 34th career major start, with two wins and 13 top 10s entering Quail Hollow

Won the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship in his league debut season

Has finished inside the top 10 in all 19 LIV Golf regular season tournaments that he’s completed

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 8

Best Finish: T4 (2018)

Top 10s: 2

Cuts Made: 7

Rounds Played: 28

Low Round: 66

Scoring Average: 70.71

PATRICK REED, 4Aces GC

PGA NOTES

Making his 43rd career major start and comes off a solo third at the Masters

Tie for 2nd at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is his best result in the event

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 11

Best Finish: T2 (2017)

Top 10s: 1

Cuts Made: 9

Rounds Played: 40

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 70.38

CAMERON SMITH, Ripper GC Captain

PGA NOTES

Making his 31st consecutive start in a major

Has three top 10s in majors since winning The Open Championship in 2022, with nine top 10s overall

Only Australian player to win a major since 2016

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 9

Best Finish: T9 (2023)

Top 10s: 1

Cuts Made: 8

Rounds Played: 34

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 71.32

JOHN CATLIN, reserve

PGA NOTES

Exempt through his status on the International Federation ranking

Has competed as a LIV Golf reserve player during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with three appearances this season

Making his fifth major start and second PGA start

PGA HISTORY

Starts: 1

Best Finish: MC

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 2

Low Round: 75

Scoring Average: 77.00

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

