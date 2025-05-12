LIV Golf players competing in the 2025 PGA Championship
A total of 15 full-time LIV Golf players along with one reserve player are set to compete in this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Here’s a quick look at each player.
RICHARD BLAND, Cleeks GC
PGA NOTES
- Won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship in his first senior start to earn exemption into 2025 PGA
- Making his 10th career start in a major
- Has 4 top-15 finishes in 7 LIV Golf starts in 2025
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 1
Best Finish: MC (2022)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 2
Low Round: 74
Scoring Average: 75.00
DEAN BURMESTER, Stinger GC
PGA NOTES
- Finished T12 in last year’s PGA to earn exemption into this year
- Making his 11th career start in a major
- Best major result is a T11 at 2022 Open
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 4
Best Finish: T12 (2024)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 3
Rounds Played: 14
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 71.57
BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, Crushers GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Shot PGA Championship-career best 64 in final round last year at Valhalla to finish at 20 under and runner-up to Xander Schauffele
- Seeking to become first reigning U.S. Open champion to win PGA Championship since Brooks Koepka in 2019
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 7
Best Finish: 2 (2024)
Top 10s: 3
Cuts Made: 5
Rounds Played: 24
Low Round: 64
Scoring Average: 69.83
SERGIO GARCIA, Fireballs GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Making his 101st career start in a major
- Made his PGA debut in 1999, finishing solo 2nd
- Won LIV Golf Hong Kong this year for his second LIV Golf win and 38th career professional win
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 24
Best Finish: 2 (1999); T2 (2008)
Top 10s: 4
Cuts Made: 12
Rounds Played: 68
Low Round: 66
Scoring Average: 71.76
TYRRELL HATTON, Legion XIII
PGA NOTES
- Making his 35th consecutive start in a major
- Finished T3 in his most recent start at Quail Hollow in 2023 pro event
- Has two top-6 finishes in his first seven LIV Golf starts in 2025
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 10
Best Finish: T10 (2016, 2018)
Top 10s: 2
Cuts Made: 8
Rounds Played: 36
Low Round: 64
Scoring Average: 70.56
DUSTIN JOHNSON, 4Aces GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Making his 63rd major start and has not missed a major start since 2017 Masters
- Has won a LIV Golf tournament in each of the first three years and claimed the season-long Individual Championship in the inaugural 2022 season
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 15
Best Finish: 2 (2019); T2 (2020)
Top 10s: 6
Cuts Made: 11
Rounds Played: 52
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 70.63
MARTIN KAYMER, Cleeks GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Defeated Bubba Watson in a three-hole playoff at Whistling Straits to win the 2010 PGA, the first of his two major victories
- 2010 victory was the first of his streak of three consecutive wins that year
- Making his 56th career start in a major
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 15
Best Finish: 1 (2010)
Top 10s: 3
Cuts Made: 8
Rounds Played: 44
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 71.75
BROOKS KOEPKA, Smash GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- One of just six players to win three PGA Championships; a fourth win would tie him with Tiger Woods
- Back-to-back PGA wins in 2018-19 is last time any male golfer has successfully defended a major
- Five career LIV Golf wins ties for most in league history
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 12
Best Finish: 1 (2018, 2019, 2023)
Top 10s: 6
Cuts Made: 12
Rounds Played: 48
Low Round: 63
Scoring Average: 69.31
TOM McKIBBIN, Legion XIII
PGA NOTES
- Making his first start in the PGA and his third career start in a major
- Made the cut in both of his previous major starts in 2024 (T41 in U.S. Open, T66 in The Open)
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 0
Best Finish: 0
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 0
Low Round: 0
Scoring Average: 0
PHIL MICKELSON, HyFlyers GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50 to become oldest major winner
- Making his 126th start in a major
- Has played 17 pro tournaments at Quail Hollow with a total of 64 rounds played
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 31
Best Finish: 1 (2005, 2021)
Top 10s: 10
Cuts Made: 28
Rounds Played: 116
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 71.09
JOAQUIN NIEMANN, Torque GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Playing in his 24th major; has missed just one major since the 2020 PGA
- Leads the season-long LIV Golf Individual Championship race after winning three times during the first half of the 2025 season
- Is set to play in all four majors this season after claiming the LIV Golf exemption into the U.S. Open
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 7
Best Finish: T23 (2022)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 5
Rounds Played: 22
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 71.32
DAVID PUIG, Fireballs GC
PGA NOTES
- Making his second start in the PGA and his fifth career start in a major
- Best major result is a T39 at the 2023 U.S. Open
- Has finished top 20 in each of the first seven LIV Golf tournaments in 2025, including three top 6 finishes
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 1
Best Finish: MC (2024)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 2
Low Round: 72
Scoring Average: 72.50
JON RAHM, Legion XIII Captain
PGA NOTES
- Making his 34th career major start, with two wins and 13 top 10s entering Quail Hollow
- Won the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship in his league debut season
- Has finished inside the top 10 in all 19 LIV Golf regular season tournaments that he’s completed
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 8
Best Finish: T4 (2018)
Top 10s: 2
Cuts Made: 7
Rounds Played: 28
Low Round: 66
Scoring Average: 70.71
PATRICK REED, 4Aces GC
PGA NOTES
- Making his 43rd career major start and comes off a solo third at the Masters
- Tie for 2nd at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is his best result in the event
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 11
Best Finish: T2 (2017)
Top 10s: 1
Cuts Made: 9
Rounds Played: 40
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 70.38
CAMERON SMITH, Ripper GC Captain
PGA NOTES
- Making his 31st consecutive start in a major
- Has three top 10s in majors since winning The Open Championship in 2022, with nine top 10s overall
- Only Australian player to win a major since 2016
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 9
Best Finish: T9 (2023)
Top 10s: 1
Cuts Made: 8
Rounds Played: 34
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 71.32
JOHN CATLIN, reserve
PGA NOTES
- Exempt through his status on the International Federation ranking
- Has competed as a LIV Golf reserve player during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with three appearances this season
- Making his fifth major start and second PGA start
PGA HISTORY
Starts: 1
Best Finish: MC
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 2
Low Round: 75
Scoring Average: 77.00
