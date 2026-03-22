LIV Golf Announces Return to South Africa After Record-Setting Week

LIV Golf today announced the dates for LIV Golf South Africa 2027, confirming its return to the region next year. The event will take place from April 22-25, 2027, and once again be hosted at The Club at Steyn City as it builds on the more than 100,000 fans welcomed to this week’s debut event, marking the highest attended professional golf event in South African history.

The announcement was made ahead of Sunday morning’s final round during a press conference with South Africa Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Gayton McKenzie, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, Southern Guards GC General Manager Richard Glover representing the South African home team, and Steyn City Properties CEO, Steven Louw.

LIV Golf South Africa has quickly established itself as a flagship event on the LIV Golf calendar, with capacity crowds taking in the event’s first three days at Steyn City. The world-class competition and entertainment continues today with a marquee leaderboard and headline concert acts including St. Lucia and GoldFish for the fourth day of globally-acclaimed entertainment.

Across its 14-event global schedule, LIV Golf events have generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for host cities worldwide, supporting tourism, hospitality and local communities while delivering international broadcast reach of more than 900 million.



The 2026 inaugural edition of LIV Golf South Africa concludes today when the 57-player international field finishes the four-round event. Immediately following the trophy ceremony, LIV Golf After Play presents the fourth day of live concerts when internationally acclaimed artists St. Lucia and GoldFish perform for a celebratory crowd to close the event. Admission is included with a Grounds ticket with additional hospitality options available.



Tickets for the final round of LIV Golf South Africa 2026 are sold out after record demand. For ticket-holders attending today’s final round, it is highly recommended to secure parking passes prior to the event, as parking passes are not available for purchase on site. Passes are available for the official Park & Ride Service with seven locations conveniently located around Johannesburg. For fans traveling by Uber or Bolt, rideshare vehicles will be directed to official drop-off and pick-up points.

This piece is in partnership with LIV Golf.