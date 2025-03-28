LIV Golf
LIV Golf all-access docuseries, 'LIV to Win,' coming to FOX Sports in April
Published Mar. 28, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET
LIV Golf is launching an all-access docuseries, "LIV to Win," that will give viewers a look inside the league, its teams and players.
The series, premiering April 7th on FS1, promises behind-the-scenes access, revealing the day-to-day operations, strategies and personal stories that shape the competition. Fans can expect exclusive interviews, candid moments and a closer glimpse into the world of professional golf.
Check out the trailer below:
