LIV Golf all-access docuseries, 'LIV to Win,' coming to FOX Sports in April Published Mar. 28, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET

LIV Golf is launching an all-access docuseries, "LIV to Win," that will give viewers a look inside the league, its teams and players.

The series, premiering April 7th on FS1, promises behind-the-scenes access, revealing the day-to-day operations, strategies and personal stories that shape the competition. Fans can expect exclusive interviews, candid moments and a closer glimpse into the world of professional golf.

Check out the trailer below:

