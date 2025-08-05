How to watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Published Aug. 7, 2025 7:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off August 7-10 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN, kicking off the FedEx Cup Playoffs. 69 players will compete - highlighted by top-ranked and odds-on favorite Scottie Scheffler andas well as last year's winner Hideki Matsuyama. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

When does the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship start?

The first round starts on Thursday, August 7, 2025, with early-morning tee times beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

LIV Golf UK: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX Check out the thrilling recap of the Final Round at LIV Golf United Kingdom, where top players like Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more battled it out.

How can I watch the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Gofl Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, August 7: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 8: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 9: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 10: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

How can I stream the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship can be streamed on Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the PGA Championship on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

share