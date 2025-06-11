PGA Tour Dentist, amateur golfer Matt Vogt returns to childhood course to play in U.S. Open Updated Jun. 11, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Matt Vogt took a break from his day job of asking patients to open their mouths and say "ahhh" to focus on hitting jaw-dropping shots from the fairway. He traded his periodontal probe for a pitching wedge, his drill for a 5-iron.

That's because Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist practicing in Indiana, qualified for the U.S. Open. He participated in media availability before major champions Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. He warmed up alongside PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler.

He spoke like a natural and smoked golf balls like a natural. He may not claim his profession as a golfer, but make no mistake, he's been here before, and worked hard to return.

Literally.

Vogt grew up in Pittsburgh, and was a caddie at Oakmont, practicing on the course in his spare time.

"This place means so much to me," he said during an interview with the Golf Channel on Wednesday.

Vogt would also return to Oakmont during summer breaks while he was at the University of Butler, where he played golf from 2011-2013. Following college, he pursued a more modest career in dentistry. His love of golf, though, didn't fade.

Vogt stayed sharp, and played in amateur tournaments; he even played in a U.S. Amateurs tournament at Oakmont in 2021. Recently, he performed well at a tournament in Walla Walla, Washington, and was able to earn a spot in the 125th U.S. Open.

The tournament has always welcomed golfers of all tiers, as any professional or amateur with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can submit their name to compete for a spot at the U.S. Open. Vogt scored 8-under 136 on the 36-hole course at the Wine Valley Golf Tournament in April to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Now, he's headed back home, as the 125th U.S. Open is set to be held at Oakmont Country Club for the 10th time. Call it coincidence, call it fate, but Vogt's been striving for this moment for years, and it lined up at the perfect time.

The U.S. Open will run from June 12-15, and Vogt is set to tee off on Thursday 6:45 a.m.

