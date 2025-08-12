PGA Tour
Macintyre bmw championship
PGA Tour

2025 BMW Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2

Published Aug. 15, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET

Robert Macintyre came out hot in the first round of the BMW Championship, shooting -8 to lead the tournament. But plenty of golfers are right behind Macintyre, including Tommy Fleetwood (-5) and Scottie Scheffler (-4). The second round tees off on Friday, August 15th. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the BMW Championship - all times Eastern.

Jon Rahm's final round at LIV Golf Chicago | LIV on FOX

Jon Rahm's final round at LIV Golf Chicago | LIV on FOX

Second Round Featured Groups

  • 10:54 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:16 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 11:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
ADVERTISEMENT

Second Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

  • 9:21 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day
  • 9:32 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
  • 9:43 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:54 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
  • 10:05 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 10:16 a.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
  • 10:27 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:43 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
  • 10:54 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:05 a.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
  • 11:16 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 11:27 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
  • 11:38 a.m. – J.T. Poston
  • 11:54 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
  • 12:05 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
  • 12:16 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:27 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
  • 12:38 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:49 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
  • 1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:16 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:27 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
  • 1:38 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
  • 1:49 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English
  • 2:00 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas

How can I watch the 2025 BMW Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 BMW Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Friday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, August 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday, August 17: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch the 2025 BMW Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates

How to watch the 2025 BMW Championship: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes