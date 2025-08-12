PGA Tour 2025 BMW Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2 Published Aug. 15, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Robert Macintyre came out hot in the first round of the BMW Championship, shooting -8 to lead the tournament. But plenty of golfers are right behind Macintyre, including Tommy Fleetwood (-5) and Scottie Scheffler (-4). The second round tees off on Friday, August 15th. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the BMW Championship - all times Eastern.

Jon Rahm's final round at LIV Golf Chicago | LIV on FOX

Second Round Featured Groups

10:54 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

11:16 a.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

11:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

ADVERTISEMENT

Second Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

9:21 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day

9:32 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

9:43 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy

9:54 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger

10:05 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman

10:16 a.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

10:27 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

10:43 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

10:54 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

11:05 a.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

11:16 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

11:27 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley

11:38 a.m. – J.T. Poston

11:54 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim

12:05 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry

12:16 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith

12:27 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

12:38 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia

12:49 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

1:16 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1:27 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley

1:38 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:49 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English

2:00 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jhonattan Vegas

How can I watch the 2025 BMW Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 BMW Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch on the Golf Channel or NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Friday, August 15: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 16: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 17: 12-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more