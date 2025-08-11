PGA Tour
bmw championship field
PGA Tour

2025 BMW Championship Field: Full List of Golfers For Second Leg of Playoffs

Updated Aug. 12, 2025 12:24 p.m. ET

The PGA Tour Playoffs are in full swing, and the field is narrowing. After a high-stakes opening event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings are moving on.

Next stop: the BMW Championship, set for Aug. 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore. It’s the penultimate test before the final cutoff, where just 30 players will punch their ticket to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta (Aug. 21-24).

Here’s a look at the 50 contenders who’ve kept their title hopes alive heading into the second playoff event:

Below is the current field list:

2025 BMW Championship Field

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. J.J. Spaun
  4. Justin Rose
  5. Sepp Straka
  6. Russell Henley
  7. Ben Griffin
  8. Tommy Fleetwood
  9. Justin Thomas
  10. Harris English
  11. Andrew Novak
  12. Cameron Young
  13. Ludvig Åberg
  14. Keegan Bradley
  15. Maverick McNealy
  16. Corey Conners
  17. Collin Morikawa
  18. Brian Harman
  19. Patrick Cantlay
  20. Robert MacIntyre
  21. Hideki Matsuyama
  22. Nick Taylor
  23. Shane Lowry
  24. Sam Burns
  25. Sungjae Im
  26. Chris Gotterup
  27. Jacob Bridgeman
  28. Viktor Hovland
  29. Akshay Bhatia
  30. Lucas Glover
  31. Sam Stevens
  32. Ryan Gerard
  33. Daniel Berger
  34. Ryan Fox
  35. Taylor Pendrith
  36. Thomas Detry
  37. Kurt Kitayama
  38. Denny McCarthy
  39. Brian Campbell
  40. Matt Fitzpatrick
  41. Si Woo Kim
  42. Michael Kim
  43. Xander Schauffele
  44. Jason Day
  45. Harry Hall
  46. Bud Cauley
  47. Tom Hoge
  48. Rickie Fowler
  49. Jhonattan Vegas
  50. J.T. Poston
