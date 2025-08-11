PGA Tour
2025 BMW Championship Field: Full List of Golfers For Second Leg of Playoffs
Updated Aug. 12, 2025 12:24 p.m. ET
The PGA Tour Playoffs are in full swing, and the field is narrowing. After a high-stakes opening event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings are moving on.
Next stop: the BMW Championship, set for Aug. 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore. It’s the penultimate test before the final cutoff, where just 30 players will punch their ticket to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta (Aug. 21-24).
Here’s a look at the 50 contenders who’ve kept their title hopes alive heading into the second playoff event:
2025 BMW Championship Field
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- J.J. Spaun
- Justin Rose
- Sepp Straka
- Russell Henley
- Ben Griffin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Thomas
- Harris English
- Andrew Novak
- Cameron Young
- Ludvig Åberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Maverick McNealy
- Corey Conners
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Nick Taylor
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Gotterup
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Viktor Hovland
- Akshay Bhatia
- Lucas Glover
- Sam Stevens
- Ryan Gerard
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Fox
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Kurt Kitayama
- Denny McCarthy
- Brian Campbell
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Jason Day
- Harry Hall
- Bud Cauley
- Tom Hoge
- Rickie Fowler
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.T. Poston
