National Football League Club Shay Shay Reaches Major Milestone 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been a successful opening stint at Club Shay Shay, with various big-name guests stepping through the club's doors to sit down with our very own Shannon Sharpe.

That success has culminated in Club Shay Shay already reaching a major milestone: 100,000 YouTube channel subscribers. And for that, Shannon wants to thank each and every person who has helped in the incredible growth of the club.

There has been no shortage of star power to come through Club Shay Shay so far, with guests ranging from iconic hip-hop artists Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg to author and esteemed sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson.

In celebration of the major milestone, here are some of the top moments from Club Shay Shay thus far. And if you're not already subscribed to the club on YouTube, well, fix that immediately!

LaVar Ball is still calling out the GOAT

LaVar has never been one to hold back an opinion, especially if he can sing the praises of his family.

He was no different when he stopped by the club to discuss his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, joining his oldest son, Lonzo, as the only pair of brothers to become top-three picks in the NBA Draft after being selected third overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

He also couldn't pass up the opportunity to let Hornets owner and arguably the GOAT, Michael Jordan, know that their game of one-on-one could still happen for the right price.

Isiah Thomas doesn't see Michael Jordan as his equal

Speaking of Jordan, it appears as if he and the Detroit Pistons legend will never see eye to eye.

While stopping by Club Shay Shay, Thomas made it clear that he was one of the few players to have an upper-hand over Jordan in his career, following in the wake of their renewed rivalry on the heels of "The Last Dance":

"Up until 1991, when I had career-ending wrist surgery, up until then, my record against him and his team, it really wasn't a competition."

Brotherly love

It's no secret how Shannon Sharpe feels about his older brother Sterling, who he heaped endless praise on during his 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame speech.

And he made sure to heap more praise on his older brother once again during the first episode of Club Shay Shay.

"When we put this thing together, I said there was no question who the first person on my podcast was going to be. Although he is my brother, he is more like a father figure."

For more from the club, subscribe to Club Shay Shay on YouTube here, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League