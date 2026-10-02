How Much Is Purdue Coach Barry Odom's Buyout? Contract Details In 2026

Purdue head coach Barry Odom's rebuild in West Lafayette has yet to produce results, with the Boilermakers off to a 1-3 start in his second season.

Purdue went 2-10 in 2025, Odom's first year, including an 0-9 mark in Big Ten play and 10 straight losses to close the season. The Boilermakers opened 2026 with a 44-19 win over FCS Indiana State before falling 38-36 in double overtime to Wake Forest, 52-38 at UCLA in their Big Ten opener and 49-10 at home to No. 3 Notre Dame.

That leaves Odom 3-13 at Purdue and still looking for his first Big Ten win with the program. Purdue hired him in December 2024 after he went 19-8 in two seasons at UNLV, and gave him a major raise to make the move.

Here's a look at Odom's contract details and buyout options.

What Is Barry Odom's 2026 Salary?

Barry Odom is in his second season as Purdue's head coach. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Odom signed a six-year, $39 million deal when he took the job, according to the memorandum of understanding he signed with Purdue in December 2024 and documents obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The contract runs through the 2030 season.

Odom's base salary is $6 million in 2026, the same as his first season. It rises to $6.25 million in 2027, $6.5 million in 2028, $7 million in 2029 and $7.25 million in 2030. That's a major raise from the $1.75 million he made at UNLV in 2024.

Odom can also earn incentive bonuses calculated off a $1.5 million base, and Purdue agreed to cover the buyout he owed UNLV when he left.

How Much Is Odom's Buyout After This Season?

If Purdue fires Odom without cause, the school owes him 75% of his remaining base salary, paid in monthly installments over the rest of the contract, according to his memorandum of understanding. The agreement has no offset clause, so Purdue's bill would not shrink if Odom took another job.

Based on that salary schedule, Purdue would owe Odom about $20.25 million if it parted ways with him at the end of 2026. FootballScoop, citing the Indianapolis Star, put the figure at $24.75 million had Purdue made a change after the 2025 season. The same math puts it at roughly $15.6 million after 2027, $10.7 million after 2028 and $5.4 million after 2029.

On the other side, if Odom leaves Purdue for another coaching job, he would owe the school $5 million in 2026, $4 million in 2027, $3 million in 2028, $2.5 million in 2029 and $2 million in 2030, per the memorandum of understanding.

What Are Purdue's Toughest 2026 Games And Remaining Schedule?

Purdue visits Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the Cannon Trophy game. The back half of the schedule includes a trip to Penn State on Oct. 31 following a bye week and a trip to Iowa on Nov. 14, before the regular season wraps up with the Old Oaken Bucket game at Indiana on Nov. 28.

Purdue's 2026 Schedule:

Week 1: vs. Indiana State (Sept. 4) — W, 44-19

Week 2: vs. Wake Forest (Sept. 12) — L, 38-36 (2OT)

Week 3: at UCLA (Sept. 19) — L, 52-38

Week 4: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (Sept. 26) — L, 49-10

Week 5: at Illinois (Oct. 3)

Week 6: vs. Minnesota (Oct. 10)

Week 7: vs. Washington (Oct. 16)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Penn State (Oct. 31)

Week 10: vs. Maryland (Nov. 7)

Week 11: at Iowa (Nov. 14)

Week 12: vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 21)

Week 13: at Indiana (Nov. 28)