Will Ohio State's Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson be first-round picks?

The 2022 NFL Draft is loaded with game-breaking wide receiver talent, and two of the biggest come from Ohio State.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave spent the last three seasons terrorizing Big Ten defenses together, and now they will hear their names called in the draft later this month.

But even with the two having prolific careers in college, there is a possibility that NFL front offices are even higher on the two pass-catchers than many already believe.

In FOX Sports' analyst Jason McIntyre's recent mock draft, he only has one of the two (Wilson) currently slotted as a first-round selection, believing he could land with the New Orleans Saints at No. 18 overall.

"New coach Dennis Allen will surely push for a defensive player, as the Saints might lose a handful of starters in free agency," McIntyre said. "But Wilson is a much-needed weapon for whoever the QB is, given the uncertainty surrounding Michael Thomas."

Wilson was dominant as a junior, recording 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While McIntyre doesn't have Olave projected as a first-round pick, there is reason to believe that could change by draft night.

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, but his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in March could really boost his draft stock.

One team that could have a big interest in either receiver is the Chicago Bears, whose quarterback Justin Fields tossed passes to both with the Buckeyes.

The only problem? The Bears don't have a first-round pick, though they do have two in the second round, including No. 39 overall.

Will either be available when that pick comes around? We'll find out when the draft begins on April 28.

