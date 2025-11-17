College Football
Virginia Tech Hires Ex-Penn State Head Coach James Franklin
Updated Nov. 17, 2025 6:24 p.m. ET

James Franklin has already found a new home. 

Virginia Tech and Franklin have agreed to a deal to make him the Hokies' next head coach, the school announced Monday. Franklin will officially be introduced as Virginia Tech's next head on Wednesday.

"I’m honored and humbled to join the Hokie family," Franklin said in a statement. "My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this University, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion. I look forward to getting to work with our players, our staff, and the entire Virginia Tech community."

It was previously reported that the two sides were negotiating a possible deal over the weekend.

"James Franklin embodies the spirit, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence that will elevate Virginia Tech Football back on the national stage where it belongs," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in the announcement that Franklin was hired by the program. "This is a landmark moment for our program — made possible by the unwavering commitment of our Board of Visitors, the Search Committee, University leadership, and donors, who share a bold Invest to Win mindset.

"James is a dynamic leader, a relentless recruiter, and a coach who has proven he can build and sustain elite, championship-caliber programs. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Blacksburg and to entrust him with the future of VT Football."

Franklin heads to Blacksburg, Virginia, just over a month after he was fired by Penn State. The longtime Penn State head coach saw plenty of success during his 12-year tenure in Happy Valley, going 104-45 and helping the Nittany Lions reach the semifinal of the College Football Playoff last season. However, Franklin was fired after a 3-3 start this season, losing multiple games as a 20-plus-point favorite. 

Franklin replaces Brent Pry, who went 16-24 in his four seasons at Virginia Tech. Pry was let go in September following an 0-3 start. 

This is a developing story.

