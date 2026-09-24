TCU vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to face the UCF Knights in this Big 12 showdown on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on FS1.

Both teams open Big 12 play at 2-1, but only one will have its starting quarterback under center.

UCF took a major hit when quarterback Alzonza Barnett III suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Pitt. Barnett missed last week’s game and will sit out again this week. The Knights still beat Georgia State 44-30 behind running back Duke Watson, who rushed for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns.

TCU has no such concern at quarterback. Transfer Jaden Craig leads the Big 12 with 903 passing yards and is tied for third with seven passing touchdowns. Over his last two games, Craig has thrown for 728 yards and seven touchdowns, while the Horned Frogs have outscored their opponents 94-14.

Let’s take a look at the odds for TCU vs. UCF at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

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TCU @ UCF Odds

Moneyline

TCU : -162 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

UCF: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Spread

TCU -3 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

UCF +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 48.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 48.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

TCU @ UCF Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

After scoring just 10 points in its opener in Ireland, TCU has found its rhythm on offense. Craig and the Horned Frogs have averaged 47 points over their last two games.

Both wins came against non-FBS opponents, though, and TCU faces a tougher test in its first true road game. We’ll see how Craig and the offense handle a loud crowd at UCF.

The Knights found a way to win their first game without Barnett, but they also allowed 30 points to Georgia State at home. That’s a concern with TCU’s offense coming to town. To keep it close, UCF will need to play better defense and control the clock with its run game, as it did against Georgia State.

With its starting quarterback still out, UCF will have a hard time keeping pace. Take TCU to cover and earn its third straight win.

The Pick: TCU -3

How to Watch TCU vs. UCF