College Football
College Football

Steve Sarkisian: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning in open QB battle

Published Mar. 6, 2023 3:56 p.m. EST

One of the many juicy storylines that exists in college football this offseason revolves around who will start under center for the Texas Longhorns this fall — the incumbent Quinn Ewers or freshman Arch Manning?

Speaking Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian left the door open for both players to win the job.

"I'm not worried about who's going to be on the cover of what magazine next week," Sarkisian said per ESPN. "I'm more focused on is each guy focusing on what they need to do to develop to be the best player that they can be. Quinn has an entire year of a head start, but I don't want to hold Arch back. I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it can look like."

Sarkisian also applauded both quarterbacks, saying that Ewers wants to be a "leader" and Manning has a "worker's mentality."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ewers had an up-and-down 2022 campaign, his freshman season. He left the Longhorns' Week 2 matchup against Alabama with a shoulder injury and didn't return for four weeks. When Ewers did return, he helped lead Texas to a 49-0 trouncing of Red River rival Oklahoma. With that said, the Texas quarterback completed just 47.1% of his passes across a four-game stretch later in the season.

Across the 10 games that Ewers appeared in, he totaled 2,177 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 132.6 passer rating, completing 58.1% of his passes. Texas finished the 2022 season 8-5 (6-3 in Big 12 play).

Ewers was a five-star recruit and among the top quarterback prospects in 2021. Similarly, Manning is a five-star recruit who ranks in the upper echelon of the 2023 recruiting class.

Manning is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and the grandson of former NFL QB Archie Manning.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kansas City Chiefs not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr.
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes