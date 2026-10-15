Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

Maryland will host Rutgers on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Rutgers vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.

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Rutgers @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

Maryland: -198

Rutgers: +164

Spread

Maryland -5.5: -105

Rutgers +5.5: -115

Over/Under

Over 56.5: -112

Under 56.5: -108

Rutgers @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Rutgers has lost four straight Big Ten games and nine of its last 11. Its last conference win came last season against Maryland, 35-20.

Maryland has lost four straight and is giving up 45.5 points per game, while Rutgers only averages 23 points in games against Power Four opponents.

Rutgers' receiver, Kj Duff, is fourth in the nation in receiving yards (628) and second in the Big Ten, only behind Jeremiah Smith.

The Pick: Maryland -5.5

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland