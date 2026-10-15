College Football
College Football
Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 12:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Maryland will host Rutgers on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Rutgers vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 16.
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Moneyline
- Maryland: -198
- Rutgers: +164
Spread
- Maryland -5.5: -105
- Rutgers +5.5: -115
Over/Under
- Over 56.5: -112
- Under 56.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- Rutgers has lost four straight Big Ten games and nine of its last 11. Its last conference win came last season against Maryland, 35-20.
- Maryland has lost four straight and is giving up 45.5 points per game, while Rutgers only averages 23 points in games against Power Four opponents.
- Rutgers' receiver, Kj Duff, is fourth in the nation in receiving yards (628) and second in the Big Ten, only behind Jeremiah Smith.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
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