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Ohio State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4
College Football

Ohio State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

Published Sep. 26, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes begin conference play at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on FOX.

Ohio State routed Kent State last week, and Jeremiah Smith made history along the way. Smith passed Michael Jenkins to become the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,958. Now, Smith and Ohio State turn their attention to Illinois, a team the Buckeyes haven’t lost to since 2007.

Illinois rebounded from its Week 2 loss to Duke with a 48-10 win over Southern Illinois, shutting out the Salukis in the second half. Quarterback Katin Houser threw for a season-high 305 yards and two touchdowns, while the Fighting Illini rushed for a season-high 198 yards. Aidan Laughery led the way with 93 yards on the ground.

Now, Bret Bielema and Illinois travel to Columbus to face a top-10 Ohio State team that hasn’t lost at home since 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

 

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 Illinois Fighting Illini Ohio State Buckeyes Illinois @ Ohio State Odds

Moneyline

  • Ohio State: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
  • Illinois: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Spread 

  • Ohio State -27.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Illinois +27.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 53.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Under 53.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
 

 Illinois Fighting Illini Ohio State Buckeyes Illinois @ Ohio State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Ohio State hasn’t lost to Illinois in nearly two decades, dating back to Jim Tressel’s tenure. The Buckeyes have won all 10 meetings since by an average of 23.8 points. None has been decided by one possession, and Illinois has scored fewer than 20 points in six of them.

Ohio State won 34-18 last season, when Julian Sayin was in his first year as a starter and Illinois had a three-year starter running its offense. This time, Sayin has a full season under his belt, while the Fighting Illini have a new quarterback in Katin Houser.

Houser has played in "The Shoe" before. Starting for Michigan State in 2023, he completed 12 of 24 passes for just 92 yards as the Spartans scored three points. He’ll hope for a better showing this time, but the outcome will be the same.

The Buckeyes roll in their Big Ten opener.

Ohio State BuckeyesThe Pick: Ohio State -27.5

 

How to Watch No. 7 Ohio State vs. Illinois

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