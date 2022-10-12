College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Oklahoma State-TCU 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs resume their back-and-forth rivalry Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, in a matchup of teams that are 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play, 5-0 overall.

OSU leads the all-time series 17-13-2, winning two of the past three contests, but TCU has won three of the past five games. The teams played a bulk of their games (13) from 1922-50.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Oklahoma State-TCU game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: TCU -4 (TCU favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oklahoma State +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Cowboys are one of two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams to win every game by double digits this season (Ohio State is the other).

The Cowboys are seeking their first road win over a top 15 team since beating then-No. 15 Texas Tech 52-34 on Nov. 2, 2013.

The Cowboys rank No. 1 in the FBS with 10.2 tackles for loss per game.

The Horned Frogs are the only team in the Big 12 averaging six or more touchdowns per game.

The Horned Frogs average 6.61 yards per rush, tops in the Big 12 and second in the FBS behind Ohio State (6.96).

The Horned Frogs have won two of the three meetings when both teams are ranked, the last being a 44-31 win in 2017.

