Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds: How to bet, picks, more

1 hour ago

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles are two institutions that defined college football in the 1990s. Several decades later, Notre Dame is still looking to get back to the promised land, while Florida State looks to kick off its 2021 season by playing spoiler.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Notre Dame versus Florida State, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State (Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by at least 7 points, otherwise Florida State covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -275 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Florida State +225 to win outright (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total over/under: 55.5 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis FOX Bet Live's Clay Travis:

The Fighting Irish might very well be in the thick of the national title hunt this year, but Week 1 could provide an early test, according to Clay Travis on this week's FOX Bet Live:

PICK: Florida State (+7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

