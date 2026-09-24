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Nebraska vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4
College Football

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 4

Published Sep. 26, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Michigan State Spartans return to East Lansing to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in a Week 4 college football matchup on BTN.

Only Ohio State averages more yards per game in the Big Ten than Nebraska, which has put up 520.7 through three games. Head coach Matt Rhule’s offense is also averaging 46.3 points per game. Transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea has fit right in, throwing for 692 yards and eight touchdowns, while running back Jamal Rule ranks third in the conference with 329 rushing yards.

Michigan State sits near the other end of the Big Ten, averaging 345.3 yards per game. Only Michigan averages fewer. The Spartans are also coming off a game in which they failed to reach 200 total yards.

These offenses enter conference play heading in very different directions.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

 

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 Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan State Spartans Nebraska @ Michigan State Odds

Moneyline

  • Nebraska: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
  • Michigan State: +185 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Spread 

  • Nebraska -5.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
  • Michigan State +5.5: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 48.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
  • Under 48.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
 

 Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan State Spartans Nebraska @ Michigan State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

For the first time under Matt Rhule, Nebraska has scored at least 30 points in each of its first three games. It’s also the third time the Cornhuskers have started 3-0 under Rhule, though they haven’t won a conference opener since 2019 and fell short of 4-0 in each of the past two seasons.

This year feels different. Nebraska’s offense is rolling, and its defense has allowed just 35 points through three games. Michigan State held Notre Dame to 27 points last week, but even at home, the Spartans could struggle to keep up with the Cornhuskers.

Take Nebraska to cover and start 4-0 for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska CornhuskersThe Pick: Nebraska -5.5

 

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

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