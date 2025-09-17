College Football NCAA Announces Elimination of Spring Transfer Window Published Sep. 17, 2025 9:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NCAA made a significant alteration on Wednesday.

The Division I Administrative Committee voted to approve a legislative change to eliminate the spring transfer window. However, along those same lines, there was no clarity on the dates for the lone transfer window, which is rumored to be a 10-day period in early January.

That step will be discussed in October when the D-I Administrative Committee meets.

FBS coaches pushed for a January transfer window earlier this year, and now it has been approved. Timing and duration of the offseason transfer period will experience major changes. The proposal for the lone transfer window would be between Jan. 2 and Jan. 11, opening right after the conclusion of the College Football Playoff.

In recent years, the winter transfer portal window opened in early December before Bowl Games were played. This change would increase the competition of those highly-anticipated games. On the other hand, the spring transfer window was introduced as a 15-day window in April 2023 and marked the final deadline for players to transfer and be immediately eligible at their next school. In 2024–25, the spring window was reduced to a 10-day period.

