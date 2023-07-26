College Football Move Michigan-Ohio State? Ryan Day says it's worth discussing Updated Jul. 26, 2023 7:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan-Ohio State is a staple in Week 13 of the college football season, but Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day says it might make sense to consider shaking things up.

"I’m glad we still have the rivalry game. I do think we should consider when we play it, just because you may end up playing it back-to-back weeks, which would be awkward. I know we need to consider the tradition, but I think it’s worth a conversation on when," Day said at Big Ten media day Wednesday. "I think that’s significant just on how the season plays out. Other than that, I think they did the best they could with it. The good news is they didn’t build a schedule that is locked in for a long period of time. I think that they can do this for a couple years, reevaluate and then have the flexibility to change it up, if needed."

While Michigan and Ohio State had the two best records in the conference last season, they both play in the Big Ten East, preventing them from facing off in the Big Ten Championship Game.

With that said, the Big Ten is scrapping divisions in 2024 when USC and UCLA join the conference. Instead, the two best conference records will face off in the Big Ten Championship Game. This could set the powerhouses up to play in consecutive weeks — unless the rivalry game is moved to earlier in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think we shouldn’t move it, but I think it’s worth talking about," Day said. "The game could not have an impact on a whole bunch in terms of if both teams are in the Big Ten championship game already, then could it minimize the game? That’s my concern. Even if you played it Week 11, Week 10, no matter what it’s going to matter. But if you know you’re playing them in the Big Ten championship game already, it could be something we haven’t experienced before. That’s all."

Michigan and Ohio State both made the College Football Playoff last season, but they each went on to lose in the semifinal round in crushing fashion (Ohio State lost to Georgia on a last-second missed field goal, and Michigan lost by one score to TCU). Prior to the playoffs, the Buckeyes went 11-1 in the regular season, while the Wolverines went 13-0 en route to winning the Big Ten for the second consecutive season.

Ohio State's Ryan Day on scheduling and other coaches

Michigan took down Ohio State, 45-23, in Ohio Stadium last season, its second consecutive victory in the rivalry. Prior to the 2021 season, Michigan had dropped eight consecutive games to Ohio State and 15 of the last 16.

Ohio State is 1-2 against Michigan with Day as head coach. The Wolverines are 60-51-6 in the all-time series.

Michigan will host Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25 next season, which will air on FOX.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Big Ten Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines

share