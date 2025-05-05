College Football Michigan's Sherrone Moore reportedly suspended two games in 2025 Published May. 5, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended two games as part of self-imposed penalties by the school for his alleged involvement in the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal, ESPN reported Monday.

Moore's suspension reportedly won't take place when Michigan's 2025 season begins. Rather, Moore will miss Michigan's Week 3 matchup against Central Michigan and its Week 4 game against Nebraska. The Wolverines host New Mexico in Week 1 before traveling to Oklahoma to face the Sooners in Week 2. Oklahoma is Moore's alma mater.

While Moore is expected to be suspended for two games, he still could face more penalties from the NCAA. In response to Monday's news, the NCAA will hold a hearing in front of the Committee on Infractions for Michigan in June, Yahoo Sports reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reported hearing and Michigan's self-imposed penalties could mark the final chapter of a scandal that rocked the college football world in 2023. In the midst of Michigan's national championship season, it was unearthed that Stalions, a former Michigan staffer, had established an advanced scouting system that allowed Michigan to illegally steal signs from its opponents.

Moore was Michigan's offensive coordinator at the time that the allegations surrounding Stalions emerged. It was later alleged that Moore deleted 52 text messages between him and Stalions.

Then-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended three games by the Big Ten after the initial allegations surrounding Stalions emerged in 2023. After coaching Michigan to the national championship that year, Harbaugh left the program to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, who won all three games Harbaugh was suspended for as the interim coach, was promoted to head coach in January 2024.

Shortly before Moore began his first regular season as Michigan's head coach, the NCAA issued Michigan a notice of allegations, which included 11 citations. Six of the 11 citations were deemed Level 1 violations, which are the most serious.

This is a developing story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share