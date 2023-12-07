College Football Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith brings much of Oregon State staff with him Published Dec. 7, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State last week and the coach is bringing much of his previous staff with him.

Smith announced his first wave of additions to the coaching and support staff Thursday, and each person has ties to him and the Beavers.

Quickly after Smith left, Oregon State promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach.

Bray, who also played at Oregon State, had served as the Beavers’ defensive coordinator since midway through the 2021 season.

Smith’s first staff at Michigan State will include offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who will also coach quarterbacks, and assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha, who will also lead the running backs.

The Spartans’ secondary will be led by Blue Adams, Jim Michalczik will coach the offensive line, Legi Suiaunoa the defensive line and Brian Wozniak will serve as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Strength and conditioning coach Mike McDonald, chief of staff Dan Van De Riet, general manager Cole Moore, director of recruiting and player relations Michael Doctor and director of recruiting communications Austin D’Armond will also be a part of the first-year staff.

"This is an experienced staff with a proven track record," Smith said. "They have coached numerous NFL draft picks and All-Americans while winning championships and bowl games throughout their entire coaching careers. This staff has the ability to find talent and develop players, and they have won at every level of football."

Michigan State signed Smith to a seven-year deal worth $7.25 million in his first season with a contract that gives him a raise of $100,000 each year.

The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season that unraveled after former coach Mel Tucker was suspended and later fired.

The 44-year-old Smith led Oregon State to an 8-4 record this season and to 10 wins last year, sharing Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2022. He was 34-35 over six seasons with the Beavers, which had only one nonconference victory and went winless in the Pac-12 the year before the former quarterback returned to lead his alma mater.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

