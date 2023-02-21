College Football
LSU receiver Malik Nabers arrested on weapons charge
College Football

LSU receiver Malik Nabers arrested on weapons charge

9 hours ago

An LSU football player faces a misdemeanor weapons charge following his arrest on Bourbon Street as New Orleans celebrated the Mardi Gras season.

Malik Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, Louisiana, the Tigers’ leading wide receiver last season, was arrested Monday on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the quarter about 7:30 p.m. on the day before Mardi Gras noticed an "L-shaped object" in Nabers’ front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, the newspaper said. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn’t, they arrested him.

The LSU Athletic Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Nabers, who just completed his sophomore season, led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

