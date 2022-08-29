College Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly waiting to announce QB LSU head coach Brian Kelly waiting to announce QB
College Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly waiting to announce QB

58 mins ago

LSU has held a quarterback competition throughout the offseason, but don't expect any news soon. 

Coach Brian Kelly said Monday he'll wait until the team's season opener against Florida State on Sunday to name the starting quarterback, citing the wait as a "tactical advantage."

Arizona State transfer and senior Jayden Daniels and sophomore Garrett Nussmeier are the favorites to start at QB for LSU this season. Kelly said he sees similarities in the two quarterbacks' skill sets and envisions them both contributing in 2022.

"There's some great similarities between the two of them in terms of what they're able to do," Kelly said. "They both run extremely well. They both can make plays outside the pocket. And certainly we don't have to change the playcalling. There's not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to playcalling.

"So you can imagine that when we're talking about both quarterbacks, this is a 1A and 1B. This is not a one and a two. And both of them are obviously going to contribute this year."

Daniels was Arizona State's primary quarterback from 2019-21. He finished last season with 2,381 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 136.2 quarterback rating, completing 65.4% of his throws. Daniels also logged 710 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Nussmeier appeared in four games for LSU last season. He totaled 329 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 103.9 quarterback rating, completing 50.9% of his throws. 

LSU's quarterback battle was whittled down after Myles Brennan, who began as the team's starter in 2020 and had been with the program since 2017, announced his retirement from college football. Max Johnson, the team's starting quarterback in 2021, transferred to Texas A&M.

LSU is coming off a 6-7 season (3-5 in SEC play). The Tigers parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron after six seasons, a run which included winning the 2019 national championship with a 15-0 record.

Kelly comes to LSU after spending the past 12 seasons as Notre Dame's head coach.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Free beer was right call at Dublin game, says catering firm
College Football

Free beer was right call at Dublin game, says catering firm

1 day ago
College football top plays: Northwestern, FSU, Illinois earn wins
College Football

College football top plays: Northwestern, FSU, Illinois earn wins

1 day ago
Michigan will start McNamara, McCarthy at QB in Weeks 1, 2
Michigan Wolverines

Michigan will start McNamara, McCarthy at QB in Weeks 1, 2

1 day ago
Top five Heisman candidates for the 2022 college football season
College Football

Top five Heisman candidates for the 2022 college football season

2 days ago
College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State
College Football

College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes