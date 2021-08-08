College Football Bobby Bowden – legendary Florida State coach – dies at 91 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Florida State University and the Bowden family announced on Sunday that legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, who led the Seminoles' program from 1976-2009, died at the age of 91.

Bowden's son Terry, the head coach of Louisiana-Monroe, released this statement:

"My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side. I couldn't have asked for a better personal mentor than my father. He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him."

FSU president John Thrasher also released a statement regarding Bowden's passing:

"Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for this great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed."

Current FSU head coach Mike Norvell released a separate statement on Sunday morning:

Bowden's successor when he left Florida State was current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who spoke to the media on Sunday morning about Bowden.

"As fine a gentleman and coach that's ever walked the sideline, in my opinion. Tremendous human being."

In his 34 years as head coach at FSU, Bowden led the Seminoles to a record of 304-97-4. He guided the school to two national titles (1993, 1999) and 10 ACC titles.

Before arriving at FSU, he spent a combined 10 seasons coaching at Howard and West Virginia, and his 377 total wins are second all-time in Division 1 NCAA college football.

This is a developing story.

