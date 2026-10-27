Mississippi State Gets Devastating Injury Update On Star QB Kamario Taylor

This one is crushing.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs announced on Tuesday morning that they'll be without quarterback Kamario Taylor for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury that will require surgery.

"Over the last few weeks, I've worked every day with our medical staff and done everything possible to be out there with my teammates. Missing the rest of this season is hard to accept, but I know God has a plan. I love this team and I love Mississippi State. My role will look different these next several weeks, but my commitment to this team won't change," Taylor said in a statement. "I'll do whatever I can to help my brothers down the stretch, and I need the Bulldog Family to do the same. Have these guys' backs the same way you've always had mine.

"I couldn't ask for better people in my corner than my family, Coach [Jeff] Lebby, our incredible medical staff and Bulldog fans. Their care, support and love mean everything to me. There's a lot of football left, and I'm all in with my guys. Starkville is home, and I can't wait to be back playing the game I love."

Taylor originally suffered the injury in the Bulldogs' Week 4 win over the Missouri Tigers. He injured the foot again in Week 5 against the Alabama Crimson Tide and once more in Week 8 against the Oklahoma Sooners, with the sophomore quarterback leaving the game in the second quarter.

Who Is Kamario Taylor?

Across the six games he appeared in this season, the 6-foot-4 Taylor, who was a four-star recruit, totaled 1,460 passing yards, an SEC-high 17 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 172.8 passer rating, while completing 65.4% of his passes. He also rushed for 147 yards and one score.

Taylor made just two starts in his 2025 freshman campaign (Taylor threw 77 passes), but he was a factor in the Bulldogs' ground game, rushing for 458 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Nobody wants to be on that field more than Kamario. I know how much this team means to him, and how much he means to this team. We'll be right there with him throughout his recovery," Lebby said in a statement about Taylor. "He's the ultimate teammate and competitor. He loves the game of football, and he loves this place. You see it in the work he's put in and the way he's handled every part of this. It's why our players and coaches believe in him the way they do. We couldn't be prouder of him.



"K1 will continue to be a leader of this team, and he'll come back stronger than ever. We can't wait to see him back in Davis Wade Stadium after a full recovery."

Who Else Is In Mississippi State's QB Room?

Mississippi State will presumably roll with redshirt freshman Parker Puckett, who has played in place of Taylor this season, at quarterback.

Elsewhere, the Bulldogs' quarterback room includes fifth-year senior AJ Swann, redshirt junior Jaden Rashada and freshman Brodie McWhorter. Swann got extensive playing time with the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2022-23 and with the Appalachian State Mountaineers in 2025, with Mississippi State being the quarterback's fourth collegiate team (he also played for the LSU Tigers in 2024).

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is also Rashada's fourth collegiate team, with him having two starts and three appearances with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023 under his belt. McWhorter hasn't appeared in a game.

Mississippi State's Future

The Bulldogs began the season 4-0, two of those wins coming in SEC play against Missouri and the South Carolina Gamecocks, and were ranked No. 16 in the nation before being blown out by the Crimson Tide, 56-23.

Mississippi State currently has two ranked matchups remaining on its schedule: road games against the No. 11-ranked Texas Longhorns (Oct. 31) and the Egg Bowl against the No. 12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 27).