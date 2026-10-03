Kamario Taylor Injury: Jeff Lebby Provides Update On Mississippi State's QB
Mississippi State standout quarterback Kamario Taylor, arguably the most explosive signal-caller in the country through the first four weeks of the college football season, is "day to day," according to head coach Jeff Lebby, after leaving the Bulldogs' 56-23 loss to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.
Taylor exited the game early in the fourth quarter and appeared to be walking gingerly toward the team's locker room. He was seen on the sidelines wearing a walking boot.
Taylor injured his right leg during No. 16 Mississippi State's win over Missouri last week. The dual-threat quarterback played through noticeable discomfort this Saturday, and his performance reflected that.
The sophomore signal-caller finished the day completing just 19 of 34 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled on the team's opening drive of the game.
Taylor entered the game with 185 rushing yards, but finished Saturday's contest with -26 rushing yards after being sacked five times. He entered the game listed at +500 to take home this year's Heisman Trophy, but dropped to +3000 on FanDuel Sportsbook following the loss to Alabama.
Mississippi State is on a bye next weekend before hosting No. 11 LSU on Oct. 17.
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