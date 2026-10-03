College Football
Kamario Taylor Injury: Jeff Lebby Provides Update On Mississippi State's QB
College Football

Kamario Taylor Injury: Jeff Lebby Provides Update On Mississippi State's QB

Updated Oct. 3, 2026 6:00 p.m. ET

Mississippi State standout quarterback Kamario Taylor, arguably the most explosive signal-caller in the country through the first four weeks of the college football season, is "day to day," according to head coach Jeff Lebby, after leaving the Bulldogs' 56-23 loss to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.

Taylor exited the game early in the fourth quarter and appeared to be walking gingerly toward the team's locker room. He was seen on the sidelines wearing a walking boot.

Taylor injured his right leg during No. 16 Mississippi State's win over Missouri last week. The dual-threat quarterback played through noticeable discomfort this Saturday, and his performance reflected that.

The sophomore signal-caller finished the day completing just 19 of 34 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled on the team's opening drive of the game.

Taylor entered the game with 185 rushing yards, but finished Saturday's contest with -26 rushing yards after being sacked five times. He entered the game listed at +500 to take home this year's Heisman Trophy, but dropped to +3000 on FanDuel Sportsbook following the loss to Alabama.

Mississippi State is on a bye next weekend before hosting No. 11 LSU on Oct. 17.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

Kamario Taylor has been a star for Mississippi State this year. But that doesn’t mean he’ll leave for bigger dollars elsewhere. FOX Sports' Ben Portnoy has the story.

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 5

Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 5

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

    College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

    10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Makes Bold Comparisons For Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith

    Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Makes Bold Comparisons For Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

    How Northwestern's New $900 Million Stadium Offers A 'Magical' European Soccer Vibe

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Kalen DeBoer Is Unreal vs. Top-25 Teams On The Road — But Ryan Day Isn't Far Behind

    Kalen DeBoer Is Unreal vs. Top-25 Teams On The Road — But Ryan Day Isn't Far Behind

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 5 Games, Including Alabama-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Iowa

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 5 Games, Including Alabama-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Iowa

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Ole Miss Set To Drop Nike For New 7-Year Deal With Adidas

    Ole Miss Set To Drop Nike For New 7-Year Deal With Adidas

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How A Family's Leap Of Faith Helped Lead Hank Brown To Iowa

    How A Family's Leap Of Faith Helped Lead Hank Brown To Iowa

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More
College Football Week 5 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Iowa And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?
10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Makes Bold Comparisons For Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Makes Bold Comparisons For Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes