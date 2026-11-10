How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 2 Utah Utes visit the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Utah has won its last three games by at least eight points, the latest at home against BYU on Nov. 7, and is one of only two unbeaten teams left in major college football along with UCLA. Arizona edged TCU by one point on Nov. 6 and gets a home shot at a top-two team.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, AZ

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Devon Dampier ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in Utah's 28-20 win over BYU on Nov. 7.

His 20 touchdown passes rank fourth in the Big 12, and he has run for 482 yards and seven scores, including 150 yards against Houston on Oct. 24. Arizona has 28 sacks, six from Chase Kennedy, but only three interceptions. Dampier's legs give Utah a way to beat that pass rush when plays break down, and Arizona has to spy him on third down.

Utah's rushing leader is Wayshawn Parker, with 762 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, and his 90-yard run is the longest by either team in this matchup.

Arizona allows 125.2 rushing yards per game. Parker scored at Cincinnati on Oct. 31 and has two 100-yard games, and he also has four touchdown catches. He was held to 36 yards on 14 carries against BYU, so Utah will want him to find room early and take some of the load off Dampier.

Noah Fifita has five 300-yard passing games, the most of any quarterback in this matchup.

He threw for 417 yards at Texas Tech on Oct. 31 and 313 against TCU on Nov. 6, and his 21 touchdown passes rank third in the Big 12. Utah has 13 interceptions, three by James Chenault Jr., so the Utes will make him pay for forcing throws. Fifita has been sacked 22 times, so Arizona's line has to buy him time against an unbeaten opponent.

Seven catches turned into 182 yards and a touchdown for Isaiah Mizell at Texas Tech, one of his 100-yard games this season.

He leads Arizona in every major receiving category with 40 catches for 753 yards and seven touchdowns, and has scored in each of his last three games. Mizell's 94-yard catch is the longest play in this matchup. Utah allows 233.8 passing yards per game, and the Wildcats will keep looking for Mizell whenever they need a big play against the unbeaten Utes.

Utah vs. Arizona Odds

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