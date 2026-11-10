How to Watch Texas vs. LSU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns visit the No. 21 LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Back-to-back October losses to Oklahoma and Florida are behind Texas, which has won three straight since and sits a game and a half behind first-place Georgia in the SEC. LSU comes home after a loss to Alabama on Nov. 7 that was its third of the season, and it has split its six conference games. A win over a top-10 Texas team would steady the Tigers before road games at Tennessee and Arkansas.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. LSU

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-20 win at Missouri on Nov. 7, and he has not thrown an interception in his last two games.

His 18 touchdown passes are tied for second in the SEC. The problem is protection. Manning has been sacked 27 times, and LSU brings 36 sacks into Tiger Stadium, 8.5 from Princewill Umanmielen. The Tigers also allow just 176.4 passing yards per game, so the Longhorns need him to win quickly.

On the ground and through the air at Missouri, Raleek Brown found the end zone, and he leads Texas with 537 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

His 157-yard day against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 is his only 100-yard game, and LSU will make it hard to add another. The Tigers allow 84.7 rushing yards per game. Brown's work as a receiver, including two touchdown catches, gives Texas a way to get him space against a defense that stuffs the run.

Sam Leavitt has four 300-yard passing games, including 380 yards in the 31-13 loss to Alabama on Nov. 7.

He has 2,553 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes, and he has run for eight scores, the most on the team. Texas allows 179.8 passing yards per game and has 27 sacks, 10.5 from Colin Simmons. LSU averages 324.9 passing yards per game, fifth nationally, and Leavitt has been sacked 15 times, so keeping Simmons off him is the first job for LSU's line.

LSU's leading rusher with 713 yards, Dilin Jones has not fumbled in 166 carries.

He scored at Auburn on Oct. 24 and again against Alabama, and his 37 catches make him a regular outlet for Leavitt. LSU averages 179.2 rushing yards per game, and Jones carries the biggest share. Texas allows 100.3 rushing yards per game, and the Longhorns' front has held up well in league play. LSU needs Jones to keep Texas honest so Leavitt is not throwing into a crowded secondary on every down.

Texas vs. LSU Odds

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