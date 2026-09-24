How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies visit the No. 10 LSU Tigers on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA. Texas A&M is 2-1 after a 31-21 loss to Kentucky, while LSU is 2-1 after a 32-24 loss at Ole Miss.

LSU has generated pressure at home. The Tigers rank third nationally with 15 quarterback hits and third with nine sacks in opponent territory.

Texas A&M forces takeaways on the road. The Aggies rank sixth nationally with seven recovered fumbles and allow 17 points per game with 102.7 rushing yards per game, while LSU allows 18.7 points per game and 33 rushing yards per game.

LSU is an 8.5-point favorite over Texas A&M.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Texas A&M's chances of bouncing back in Baton Rouge start with cleaning up the mistakes that sank the Aggies against Kentucky. Reed completed just 26 of 49 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, both coming after Texas A&M had driven into Kentucky territory, even as he added a season-high 80 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries in the 31-21 loss. For the year he has thrown for 632 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions while doubling as the Aggies' top rushing threat at quarterback.

LSU's defense will be looking to bait him into the same kind of red-zone turnovers that doomed Texas A&M last week, and how Reed protects the ball on the road figures to shape whether the Aggies leave Tiger Stadium with a win.

A career night against Kentucky has turned Craver into Reed's clear top target heading into Baton Rouge. He hauled in a career-high 11 catches for 119 yards on 19 targets, the first Aggie to reach double-digit receptions in a game since 2023, after asking his coaching staff for a bigger workload before that game. He briefly left with an injury scare but returned and finished it out, and Texas A&M will need him at full strength against an LSU secondary that has already faced two ranked SEC offenses this season.

Craver's rapport with Reed as a possession and chain-moving option gives the Aggies a reliable answer even when the running game stalls.

LSU's dual-threat quarterback is still searching for consistency through the air after a rocky homecoming for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Leavitt, the Arizona State transfer who won the Tigers' starting job in fall camp, completed 16 of 27 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 32-24 loss, while also carrying 17 times for 63 yards and a rushing score. He was labeled doubtful earlier that week with an injury before ultimately starting, a reminder that his availability report is worth checking again ahead of kickoff.

Texas A&M's defense will need to account for him in the pocket and on scrambles alike, since Leavitt's legs have been just as much a factor in LSU's offense as his arm.

LSU will lean on its workhorse back to help erase the sting of a road loss at Ole Miss. Jones ground out 106 yards on 23 carries and finished a 17-play drive with a two-yard touchdown despite a leg injury scare in the second quarter that he played through and returned from just two plays later. He leads the Tigers with 285 rushing yards on the season and gives Lane Kiffin's offense a physical complement to Leavitt's improvisational style.

His workload and health will be worth tracking early against a Texas A&M defense that let Kentucky score 28 unanswered points last week.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds

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