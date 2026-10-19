How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami (FL): TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Miami Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Panthers in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes enter as one of college football's last remaining unbeaten teams, while a Pittsburgh squad with postseason aspirations looks to end a two-game skid on the road.

Miami (FL) has been dominant across every phase of the 2026 season, rolling to a 6-0 record and first place in its division. The Hurricanes are averaging 48.5 points per game and 559.5 yards of offense per contest, with a balanced attack producing 333.0 passing yards and 226.5 rushing yards per game. Their defense has been equally impressive, holding opponents to a combined 84 points across six games. Miami has won those six games home and away, going 3-0 in each split, and owns a 4-0 conference record that underlines its standing as a genuine title contender. A turnover margin of plus-4 reflects a team that protects the football and forces mistakes from opponents.

Pittsburgh arrives at 5-2 and sitting eighth in its division standings, having dropped its last two games. The Panthers have been productive on offense, averaging 32.9 points and 450.1 yards per game, with a passing attack that generates 284.6 yards per game and a ground game contributing 165.6 yards per contest. Their conference record stands at 2-2, and a third straight loss would complicate their postseason picture significantly. Pittsburgh has been far stronger at home, going 4-1 there against a 1-1 road mark, making a midday kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium a genuine test of the Panthers' resilience.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Players To Watch

Miami enters this matchup with the most explosive offense in the country by scoring average, and Mensah is the clearest reason why. Through six games, the Miami quarterback has 1,764 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes, while the Hurricanes as a team rank first nationally in points per game at 48.5 and third in passing yards per game at 333.

What makes him especially worth tracking against Pittsburgh is the tension in the matchup itself. Pitt has been opportunistic on the back end, ranking seventh in defense interceptions with nine, so every decision Mensah makes against that secondary matters. IF he stays efficient and keeps Miami ahead of the chains, the Hurricanes can keep control of the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

When this game shifts from highlight throws to drive control, Nickel becomes a key name. Miami is averaging 226.5 rushing yards per game and ranks 13th nationally in that category, which gives the Hurricanes a second way to pressure a Pittsburgh defense that has otherwise held opponents to 12.5 points per game.

Nickel leads Miami with 204 rushing yards and has scored three rushing touchdowns. His role stands out here because Pittsburgh also brings 17 sacks and 26 tackles for loss into the week, so Miami may need its ground game to steady the offense and avoid obvious passing situations. A productive afternoon from Nickel would help Miami dictate tempo and keep its offense balanced.

For Pittsburgh, the game starts with whether Heintschel can challenge the toughest scoring defense on the schedule. He leads the Panthers with 1,304 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes, and Pittsburgh has leaned on that passing game all season, ranking ninth in passing touchdowns and 17th in passing yards per game.

The assignment is steep. Miami has allowed only 8.1 points per game through six contests, best in the nation, and has also produced 18 sacks. That puts pressure on Heintschel to be sharp before the pocket closes. IF Pittsburgh is going to threaten the unbeaten Hurricanes, its quarterback has to create enough through the air to keep Miami from turning the game into a one-sided script.

Pittsburgh needs a counterpunch on the ground, and Dailey is the runner most likely to provide it. He leads the Panthers with 250 rushing yards and is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with two. In a road game against a defense that has been suffocating, that role carries extra weight.

His importance also shows up in the broader team profile. Pittsburgh averages 165.5 rushing yards per game, solid production but not the engine of the offense, while Miami has been dominant in finishing drives and forcing opponents into difficult situations by building early leads. Dailey is worth watching because successful runs can shorten the game, support Heintschel, and give Pittsburgh a path to stay within striking distance deep into the afternoon.

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