How to Watch Minnesota vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA.

The Golden Gophers are 2-1 after a 41-7 win over Akron, while the Huskies are 3-0 heading into their Big Ten opener after a 48-16 win over Eastern Washington.

Washington has controlled its nonconference slate on defense. The Huskies allow 13.3 points per game and 105.7 rushing yards per game through three games.

Minnesota leaves home after three straight in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers allow 17.3 points per game and average 117 rushing yards per game.

The Huskies are 10-point favorites over the Golden Gophers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Washington

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Minnesota's passing attack has carried an increasingly heavy load through three games, and Lindsey has answered with 264 yards on 19-of-24 passing in the opener against Eastern Illinois, 279 yards on 31-of-48 attempts in a loss to Mississippi State and 204 yards with three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Akron. The redshirt sophomore is 2-1 as Minnesota's starter and has yet to face a defense on the road quite like Washington's.

With leading rusher Darius Taylor sidelined by a lower-body injury he suffered against Mississippi State and sat out against Akron, more of the offense figures to run through Lindsey's arm in Seattle. He'll also be doing it at night in a building that has given Big Ten visitors trouble since the Huskies joined the conference, in what amounts to Minnesota's first true road test of the season.

Tracy already owns a page in the Minnesota record book. In the season opener against Eastern Illinois, he became the first Gopher to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game, an 87-yarder and a 69-yarder, and finished with 265 all-purpose yards. He followed that with five catches for 91 yards against Akron and has emerged as the Gophers' clear top receiving option in a crowded wideout room.

Washington's punt-coverage unit will need to account for him specifically given that track record, and his ability to win on the outside adds another dimension beyond special teams. A big night from Tracy, through the air or on returns, would go a long way toward keeping Minnesota's offense on schedule in Seattle.

Washington's offense wasted no time finding a rhythm in its 48-16 win over Eastern Washington, with Williams building a 31-10 halftime lead almost by himself before finishing 27-of-33 for 373 yards and four touchdowns, tying his career high in scoring passes. That performance has the Huskies rolling at 3-0 heading into their Big Ten opener.

Minnesota's defense will be a step up from the non-conference slate Washington has faced so far, a group that also beat Washington State and survived a 16-14 scare from Utah State. If Williams plays anywhere close to how he did against Eastern Washington, the Gophers are going to have a long night trying to keep pace.

Roebuck set career highs with nine catches for 121 yards against Eastern Washington, catching all nine of his targets in an offense that spread the ball around all afternoon. Between that game and outings of seven catches for 59 yards each against Washington State and Utah State, he has been the clear volume leader in the Huskies' receiving corps through three games.

That's a different role than teammate Rashid Williams, who has been more of a big-play, touchdown threat with three scores on far fewer targets. With Minnesota likely to key on stopping explosive plays, Roebuck's underneath and possession routes could be what keeps Washington's offense moving steadily in its Big Ten opener.

Minnesota vs. Washington Odds

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