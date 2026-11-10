College Football
How to Watch Michigan vs. Oregon
College Football

How to Watch Michigan vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 14, 2026 9:15 a.m. ET

The Michigan Wolverines visit the No. 16 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

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Oregon went into Columbus and came away with a win over Ohio State on Nov. 7, its second straight victory. Michigan has alternated wins and losses over its last five games, the latest a home loss to Michigan State. A win in Eugene would make the Wolverines bowl eligible before they close with UCLA and Ohio State.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Oregon

Players To Watch

Tommy Carr has handled Michigan's passing over the last three games, and his best day came in the 28-21 win at Rutgers on Oct. 31.

He completed 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards and threw a touchdown in that game. His next start was harder, with 14 completions in 26 attempts for 138 yards and two interceptions in the 15-6 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 7. Oregon has 21 sacks, 7.5 of them by Matayo Uiagalelei, so Carr has to get the ball out before the Ducks' edge rush gets home.

Michigan's most dangerous pass catcher is JJ Buchanan, who has a team-high 646 receiving yards and the most touchdown catches on the roster.

He has two 100-yard games this season and a 49-yard catch, and he caught five passes for 72 yards and a score at Rutgers. Oregon allows 224.9 passing yards per game. Buchanan is the player Michigan will look to for chunk plays down the seam when the Ducks load up against the run. Michigan needs him involved early to keep the offense moving.

Dylan Raiola has not thrown an interception in his last four games, a stretch that ended with a 41-28 win at Ohio State on Nov. 7.

He threw for 336 yards against Northwestern on Oct. 31 and has only two picks all season. Michigan allows 154.8 passing yards per game and has seven interceptions, so this is a tougher secondary than the one he picked apart in Columbus. He has been sacked only four times, so the Wolverines will have to beat him with coverage rather than pressure.

Oregon's leading rusher with 474 yards, Dierre Hill Jr. ran for two touchdowns at Ohio State and now faces a stout Michigan front.

The Wolverines allow 100.6 rushing yards per game, and John Henry Daley has six sacks. Hill has a 48-yard run this season and a 62-yard catch, so he gives the Ducks a big-play option out of the backfield. He had 83 yards at Illinois on Oct. 24, and Oregon will need that kind of steady work to keep Raiola out of obvious passing downs.

Michigan vs. Oregon Odds

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