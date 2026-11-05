How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats visit the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 6:15 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kentucky is 7-1 and 5-1 in SEC play, while Tennessee is 6-2 and 3-2.

Kentucky has won six straight, including one-point wins over South Carolina and LSU, and is 3-0 on the road. The Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 34-17 in their last game on Oct. 24.

Tennessee won three in a row in October before a 27-24 loss at South Carolina. Both teams are coming off an open date, and the Volunteers allow 16.2 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. ET

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

One interception in 232 attempts is the number that defines Kenny Minchey's season. That pick came against Alabama on Sept. 12, and he has gone six straight games without one for a Kentucky team that leads the SEC with a plus-14 turnover margin.

Tennessee leads the SEC with 35 sacks, and Minchey has been sacked 17 times, so the Volunteers will test whether that caution holds under pressure. He has averaged 6.7 yards per attempt over his last four games, which points to an offense living on short throws. Watch how quickly he gets rid of the ball on early downs.

Kentucky's most dangerous receiver has 38 catches for 507 yards and drew 18 targets in the 35-34 win at South Carolina. He turned that workload into 12 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee allows only 165.6 passing yards per game, so Darby will have to win on short and intermediate routes. Tight end Willie Rodriguez leads the Wildcats with 39 catches, but Darby averages 13.3 yards per catch to Rodriguez's 8.3, which makes him the one who stretches the field. Count how many of Minchey's throws past the sticks go his way.

Tennessee builds its offense around DeSean Bishop, who has run for at least 100 yards in four straight games. He leads the Volunteers with 957 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kentucky allows 113.2 rushing yards per game, and Tennessee averages 213 on the ground, second in the SEC. Bishop has handled 30 or more carries in three of the last four games, including 32 for 120 yards and a touchdown at South Carolina. Kentucky's first-down run defense will show quickly whether that streak is in danger.

Mike Matthews has 16 catches for 210 yards in George MacIntyre's three starts at quarterback, and he caught seven passes for 85 yards in the 26-10 win over Alabama. He leads Tennessee with 528 receiving yards.

Kentucky allows 249.4 passing yards per game, which gives Tennessee a way to balance all that running. The Wildcats also have 12 interceptions, so MacIntyre has to pick his spots. Matthews has caught at least four passes in each of the last four games. Look for him on play-action shots once Bishop gets going.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds

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