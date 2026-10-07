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College Football

How to Watch Iowa vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 9, 2026 9:57 a.m. ET

The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Washington Huskies on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle. 

Iowa is 4-1 after a 31-14 loss to No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, and Washington is 3-2 after a 25-21 loss at No. 18 USC.

The Hawkeyes had won four straight, including a 20-19 road win at No. 18 Michigan, before Ohio State handed them their first loss. The Huskies have dropped two in a row by a combined seven points, also falling 27-24 to Minnesota the week before.

The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites over the Hawkeyes, with a total of 41.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Washington

  • When: Friday, October 9, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
  • TV: FOX
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Brown completed 12 of 27 passes for 132 yards with an interception in the 31-14 loss to Ohio State. He has 832 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception through five games, including 227 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-19 win at Michigan and 153 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-12 passing against Northern Iowa.

Washington has allowed 92 points through five games, 18.4 per game, and has lost two straight, 27-24 to Minnesota and 25-21 at USC. The Huskies are plus-5 in turnover margin, tied for 15th nationally. Brown has thrown one interception on 124 attempts.

Moulton ran 11 times for 27 yards against Ohio State. He leads Iowa with 311 rushing yards and 344 all-purpose yards, and ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, with a 50-yard long, in the opener against Northern Illinois. Since then he has 128 yards on 39 carries across games against Iowa State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Washington allows 111.4 rushing yards per game and has 10.0 sacks, tied for 61st nationally. Iowa runs for 180.2 yards per game, 47th nationally, compared with 210.6 through the air.

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown in the 25-21 loss at USC. He has 1,327 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions through five games, including 373 yards and four touchdowns against Eastern Washington. He is also tied with Ansu Sanoe for the Washington lead with two rushing touchdowns and has 191 rushing yards.

No. 20 Iowa has allowed 63 points through five games, 12.6 per game, including shutouts of Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa. Washington converts 29.0 percent of its third downs, 130th nationally. Deshaun Lee has two interceptions for Iowa.

Roebuck caught five passes for 30 yards at USC. He leads Washington with 338 receiving yards on 35 catches, including nine catches for 121 yards against Eastern Washington and seven for 87 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. He has caught at least five passes in all five games for an offense that throws for 271.4 yards per game, tied for 34th nationally.

Iowa is 4-1, with its only loss 31-14 to Ohio State, and has 13.0 sacks, tied for 31st nationally, and a turnover margin of plus-2. Joseph Anderson leads the Hawkeyes with 3.0 sacks.

Iowa vs. Washington Odds

Learn more about the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Washington Huskies game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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