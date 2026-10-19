How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a CFB Week 8 Big 10 rivalry matchup on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Minnesota enters this game at 4-2 overall and has gone 3-1 at home this season, making Huntington Bank Stadium a reliable fortress through the first half of the schedule. The Golden Gophers are averaging 28.8 points per game and have posted a turnover margin of plus-1 on the season. After dropping their most recent contest to fall into a one-game losing streak, Minnesota is motivated to protect home turf against a division opponent with legitimate Big 10 title aspirations.

Iowa arrives carrying a 5-1 record, good for sixth in its division. The Hawkeyes have been one of the more complete teams in the Big 10 this fall, averaging 31.0 points and 403.2 yards per game while holding opponents to just 87 points scored against them all season. The ground game has been especially productive, with Iowa rushing for 194 yards per game. The Hawkeyes have gone 2-0 on the road, and a victory on Saturday would sharpen their conference positioning heading into the second half of the year.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Minnesota's clearest path in this matchup runs through Drake Lindsey, because the Gophers have leaned far more on the pass than the run through six games. Lindsey leads Minnesota with 1,335 passing yards and 9 touchdown passes, and the team is averaging 236.5 passing yards per game compared with 104.8 rushing yards per game.

That puts him squarely against an Iowa defense that has been one of the sharper units in the conference. The Hawkeyes have allowed 14.5 points per game and rank 10th nationally with 19 sacks, so Lindsey's decision making and pocket management will matter from the opening series. Minnesota has allowed only 4 sacks all season, which makes this a clean strength on strength test. IF Lindsey handles pressure and keeps the offense on schedule at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 24, the Gophers can make this rivalry game feel tight deep into the afternoon.

When Minnesota needs balance, Darius Taylor is the player who can give the offense a different shape against Iowa. He leads the Gophers with 155 rushing yards and has also been active as a receiver with 154 receiving yards, a dual role that stands out for a team still searching for more production on the ground.

The matchup angle is straightforward. Minnesota ranks 129th in rushing yards per game at 104.8, so any lift from Taylor would ease the burden on Lindsey and help the Gophers avoid obvious passing downs against Iowa's pass rush. Taylor's value here is about versatility as much as volume, because touches in space can stress a defense differently than straight inside runs. IF he can turn short gains into chain-moving plays, Minnesota's offense has a better chance to control tempo and keep Iowa's defense from dictating the game.

In a game where explosive plays could swing field position fast, Jeremy Hecklinski stands out as another Iowa playmaker with proven production. His appeal in this matchup is tied to how Minnesota has played around the margins. The Gophers have forced 8 takeaways and recovered 7 fumbles, so ball security and composure are a real part of the assignment for any Iowa passer involved.

At the same time, Minnesota has committed 34 penalties, a sign that disciplined offense can create extra opportunities. Hecklinski is worth tracking because any meaningful snaps from him could change the rhythm of the game, and productive series from the Iowa quarterback would put stress on Minnesota's defense.

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