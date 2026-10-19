How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI. The Michigan Wolverines enter at 4-2 on the season, while the Indiana Hoosiers are 6-1.

Through six games, the Wolverines have leaned on defense, allowing 16.2 points per game, which ranks 21st nationally, while the offense has averaged 22.7 points per game. Their profile shows a team that has been stronger at home, where Michigan is 4-1, and still looking for traction in Big 10 play at 1-2.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 6 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll heading into Week 8, and they have paired a productive offense, 36.6 points and 449.3 yards per game, with one of the country’s stingiest defenses at 12.9 points allowed per game. Indiana also enters this trip to Ann Arbor at 3-1 in conference play and 2-0 on the road, giving this matchup added weight in the Big 10 race.

The Hoosiers are 6-point favorites over the Wolverines per pregame consensus odds, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -258 for the Hoosiers and +210 for the Wolverines.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Michigan needs Bryce Underwood to steady an offense that has had to grind for points, and this matchup puts that responsibility front and center. Through six games, Underwood leads the Wolverines with 924 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns, and he also shows up as a rushing contributor with 223 yards. That dual role matters against an Indiana team that has allowed only 10.143 points per game this season.

At Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on October 24, Underwood is the player most likely to shape whether Michigan can stay on schedule offensively. Indiana has 24 sacks in seven games, so his decision making and movement will be under pressure throughout the afternoon. IF he handles that heat and creates a few second reaction plays, Michigan has a much better path to turning a low scoring game into a real fourth quarter fight.

For Indiana, the spotlight starts with Josh Hoover because he has been the engine of one of the more efficient passing attacks in the conference. In seven games, Hoover has thrown for 1,660 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception, while Indiana ranks 5th nationally in passing touchdowns and averages 36.57points per game.

This game asks Hoover to solve a different kind of challenge. Michigan is allowing 13.1 points per game and has 6 interceptions, so the Wolverines have shown they can keep games tight and punish mistakes. Hoover is worth watching because he has avoided those mistakes all season. IF he keeps Indiana on time on third down and protects the ball again, the Hoosiers can control the tone of the matchup from the opening possessions.

When Michigan wants to take pressure off its quarterback, Tommy Carr becomes central to the plan. He leads the Wolverines with 70 rushing yards and has added 54 receiving yards, which points to a role that can show up in multiple phases even IF the raw totals are modest. Michigan averages 147.6 rushing yards per game, and this matchup could demand every efficient carry it can get.

Indiana brings one of the nation’s best scoring defenses into Ann Arbor, but Carr’s value is tied to game flow as much as production. Michigan ranks 72nd in third down percentage and 105th in points per game, so staying ahead of the chains is a major issue in this matchup. Carr is the kind of player who can help with that through early down runs and short outlet touches, giving Michigan a cleaner script on offense.

In a game where balance could decide how comfortable Indiana feels on the road, Grant Wilson stands out as a key piece. He leads the Hoosiers with 74 rushing yards, has 45 receiving yards, and has scored 2 touchdowns. Indiana as a team is averaging 200.1 rushing yards per game, so even with Hoover drawing attention, the ground game remains a major part of the attack.

Wilson’s matchup value comes from how he can test a Michigan defense that has been strong overall but has also had to carry a heavy load because of the Wolverines’ offensive inconsistency. Michigan has forced 8 takeaways and posted 15 sacks, so Indiana will want a back who can keep the offense balanced and reduce obvious passing situations. A productive day from Wilson would help Indiana dictate tempo and keep its offense from becoming one dimensional.

Learn more about the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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