College Football Georgia commit Dylan Raiola is changing high schools for senior season Published Jun. 21, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 college football prospect in the 247 Composite rankings for the class of 2024, is switching high schools.

Raiola, who recently committed to the University of Georgia after changing his initial commitment from Ohio State in December, is moving from Pinnacle High School in Arizona to Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, sources told ESPN.

At Buford, Raiola will have the privilege of teaming up with other exceptional athletes, including five-star prospects Khalil Bolden (ranked 15th overall) and Eddrick Houston (ranked 30th overall).

Raiola had previously transferred from Chandler High School in Arizona to Pinnacle following the previous season. This move triggered scrutiny from the Arizona Interscholastic Association due to their transfer policy, which could have resulted in a potential five-game suspension.

In this regard, Raiola's father, Dominic, a former NFL offensive lineman, shared with ESPN that the timing of the hardship case review by the AIA would not align with Pinnacle High School's first game scheduled for August 23.

"After meeting with the head coach at Pinnacle High School, he was very confident that Dylan would have to sit games and Dylan didn't want to sit games," Dominic Raiola told ESPN. "He wanted to play right away. And I think for our family, where we are, it just made total sense. Let's get him in a program because you can say he is moving to another high school, this, that, and the other. But I think people would rather see Dylan play than sit. And so we're excited about it."

In his junior year at Chandler High School, Raiola passed for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

