College Football Every notable name at the CFP championship game — and who they rooted for Updated Jan. 21, 2025 12:13 a.m. ET

LeBron James was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes play Notre Dame for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

ESPN cameras showed James in a suite about 45 minutes before kickoff. He was in town the night before he and the Los Angeles Lakers were to host the Washington Wizards.

James maintains strong ties to his home state of Ohio. He is from Akron and began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James might have been the biggest star in attendance on Monday evening, but he was far from the only one.

Here's a list of the most notable names that attended the CFP championship game, and who they were rooting for:

Repping Ohio State

Lakers star LeBron James

Phillies star Bryce Harper

Former OSU running back Archie Griffin

Former OSU coach Urban Meyer

Former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones

Former OSU coach Jim Tressel

Former OSU safety Kurt Coleman

Former OSU lineman Orlando Pace

Former OSU running back Eddie George

Former OSU running back Maurice Clarett

Phillies 1B Bryce Harper is decked out in Ohio State gear at the national championship game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Repping Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana

Former Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis

Former Notre Dame defensive tackle Mike Golic

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz

Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis

Joe Montana, quarterback of Notre Dame's 1977 championship team, showed up to root for the Irish against the Buckeyes. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Neutral viewing

Actor Anthony Mackie

Rapper Travis Scott

Anthony Mackie, star of "Captain America: Brave New World," attends the 2025 CFP National Championship. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

