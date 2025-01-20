Every notable name at the CFP championship game — and who they rooted for
LeBron James was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes play Notre Dame for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.
ESPN cameras showed James in a suite about 45 minutes before kickoff. He was in town the night before he and the Los Angeles Lakers were to host the Washington Wizards.
James maintains strong ties to his home state of Ohio. He is from Akron and began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James might have been the biggest star in attendance on Monday evening, but he was far from the only one.
Here's a list of the most notable names that attended the CFP championship game, and who they were rooting for:
Repping Ohio State
- Lakers star LeBron James
- Phillies star Bryce Harper
- Former OSU running back Archie Griffin
- Former OSU coach Urban Meyer
- Former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones
- Former OSU coach Jim Tressel
- Former OSU safety Kurt Coleman
- Former OSU lineman Orlando Pace
- Former OSU running back Eddie George
- Former OSU running back Maurice Clarett
Phillies 1B Bryce Harper is decked out in Ohio State gear at the national championship game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Repping Notre Dame
- Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana
- Former Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis
- Former Notre Dame defensive tackle Mike Golic
- Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz
- Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis
Joe Montana, quarterback of Notre Dame's 1977 championship team, showed up to root for the Irish against the Buckeyes. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Neutral viewing
- Actor Anthony Mackie
- Rapper Travis Scott
Anthony Mackie, star of "Captain America: Brave New World," attends the 2025 CFP National Championship. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
