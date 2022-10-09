College Football
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
College Football

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

16 hours ago

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win.

Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.

Sanders, known for self-promotion during his playing days in the NFL and Major League Baseball, made comments last week about the Hornets picking Jackson State for their homecoming opponent — a role that is infrequently filled by proverbial giants.

"It was brilliant to invite us there because you’re going to make some money," Sanders said. "But what comes with money?

"All money ain’t good money."

Robinson, who played at Alabama State before an 11-year career in the NFL, didn’t appear to appreciate Sanders’ comments prior to the game and was miffed Sanders didn’t greet him before the game.

"I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week," Robinson said. "We didn’t talk in the pregame, I was out there the whole time on the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole end zone, he came the long way around to his side of the field in the pre-game, I thought that wasn’t classy at all.

"You’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want to bro hug me," he added. "Shake my hand and get the hell on."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats
National Football League

NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats

8 hours ago
AP Top 25: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State
College Football

AP Top 25: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State

14 hours ago
How sharp bettors are playing Cowboys-Rams, Raiders-Chiefs; gambling nuggets
National Football League

How sharp bettors are playing Cowboys-Rams, Raiders-Chiefs; gambling nuggets

17 hours ago
NFL odds Week 5: Best bet for Bears-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 5: Best bet for Bears-Vikings

17 hours ago
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes