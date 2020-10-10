College Football Dawgs On Top In SEC Battle 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the second week in a row the Georgia Bulldogs hosted a top 15 SEC East opponent. And for the second week in a row, they handled their opponent with no issues.

Goergia took down the No. 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 44-21 to advance to 3-0 on the season.

Here are 3 takeaways from this SEC matchup.

1. Slow start

The final score will show that Georgia dominated Tennessee on its way to a lopsided victory, but they had to work for this win after a strong first half from the Volunteers.

After only allowing one touchdown through its first two games of the season, Georgia found itself down 21-17 at halftime, giving up two first half touchdown passes to Jarrett Guarantano.

It was the second time this season that Georgia found itself trailing at the half, after trailing 7-5 in their season opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

And similar to the opener, this game would follow a familiar script in the second half.

2. Georgia's dominant defense

While the first half might have been a rough one for the Georgia defense, the second half was a completely different story.

The Bulldogs forced two turnovers by Guarantano on Tennessee's first two possessions, by way of fumble and interception, and immediately changed the complexion of the game.

For the half, the Dawgs forced three fumbles and recorded an interception to take complete control of the game.

The heightened level of intensity from the Georgia defense led to holding the Volunteers offense scoreless in the second half and a dominant victory for the Bulldogs.

3. Stetson Bennett remains in control

For the second week in a row, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has taken down a ranked SEC foe, and he has looked better each week.

After completing 17-of-28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown against the Auburn Tigers a week ago, Bennett completed 16-of-27 passes against the Volunteers for 238 yards and two touchdown passes.

He was also able to record a rushing touchdown, the first of his career.

Bennett might not be the most talented quarterback in the SEC, but he has guided the Bulldogs to a 3-0 start and has yet to turn the ball over this year.

That will be key as Georgia prepares to take on the second ranked Alabama Crimson Tide next weekend.

