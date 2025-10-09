College Football Week 7 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

College football Week 7 features several matchups featuring top-ranked teams battling one another.

It also features squads that are trying to bounce back after disappointing losses, like Texas and Auburn.

Who comes out on top?

Check out the best games to watch this weekend with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 10.

(All Times ET)

No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois (noon FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -14 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -650 favorite to win; Illinois +470underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 5-1 Illini only have one loss, but it was a 63-10 defeat to Indiana. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, come into this Big Noon Kickoff game a perfect 5-0. However, Ohio State's most notable win was over Texas in Week 1 — a Longhorns squad that's not currently ranked in the Top 25.

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri (noon ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -3 (Alabama favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -162 favorite to win; Missouri +136 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: During the first half of their Week 6 game against Vanderbilt, the Tide got tested, but they eventually pulled away to secure a 30-14 victory. Now at 4-1, Alabama faces a tough 5-0 Missouri team that has one of the nation's top-ranked defenses.

No. 6 Oklahoma @ Texas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -1.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Texas -118 favorite to win; Oklahoma -102 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Ah, the classic Red River Rivalry. As was the case a few years ago, fans are left guessing about who's starting at quarterback for the Sooners. With the uncertainty surrounding John Mateer's availability, coupled with the hype-turned-criticism of Longhorns QB Arch Manning, this matchup will be must-see TV.

Florida @ Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -7.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -278 favorite to win; Florida +225 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Florida is coming into Week 7 after toppling Texas as an underdog last week. The Gators find themselves in the underdog role again against an A&M team that boasts an unblemished 5-0 record. The Aggies' most notable victory this season was a 41-40 win over Notre Dame.

No. 10 Georgia @ Auburn (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -3.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -175 favorite to win; Auburn +145 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Georgia bounced back last week with a win over Kentucky after losing to Alabama at home the previous week. Now, the 4-1 Bulldogs travel to face a 3-2 Auburn team at Jordan-Hare. Fans and bettors will wait to see if the Tigers can do the same and bounce back at home after two straight losses to Oklahoma and to in-state rival Texas A&M.