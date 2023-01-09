College Football Playoff National Championship highlights: Georgia leads TCU
It all comes down to this!
The College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU (13-1) and undefeated No. 1 Georgia (14-0) is underway in Los Angeles — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish.
Here are the highlights!
Here we go!
Georgia forced a three-and-out on TCU's opening drive, and the Bulldogs didn't waste any time getting into the end zone on their first possession.
The Dawgs went 57 yards in five plays, capped off with a 21-yard score from QB Stetson Bennett.
Stay tuned for updates!
Setting the stage
The defending national champs from Georgia, an SEC power and NFL talent factory, has only lost one game over the last two seasons. The Bulldogs are looking to become the first repeat champions since Alabama in 2011-12 and the first team in the CFP era to win back-to-back national championships.
The Dawgs are led by Georgia native Bennett — a major reason why this team has had a top-10 scoring offense the past two years. Bennett has 3,823 yards, 23 touchdowns and only seven interceptions on the season. He has the second-best win percentage as a starting quarterback in SEC history behind Alabama's Jay Barker (1991-94).
On the other hand, you have TCU, a small school by Power 5 standards out of the Big 12, a program that was thought so little of heading into the season that it was not only unranked but was picked to finish seventh in its own conference.
At the helm for the Horned Frogs is Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, who has thrown for 3,546 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season heading into Monday's tilt.
TCU star running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a sprained MCL and isn't expected to play in the title game, according to Sports Illustrated. He is the only player in Big 12 history to record a rushing score in 13 games during a single season.
Read more:
- Everything to know about the CFP Championship game
- Jalen Carter: Georgia's man in the middle a huge problem for TCU
- The formula behind Sonny Dykes' instant success at TCU
- CFP National Championship preview: Top matchups to watch
- Our ultimate CFP championship game starting lineup
- Why TCU's run is so important to the Big 12
- CFP National Championship: By the numbers
- Georgia, TCU forge different paths to title game
- Joel Klatt looks at key matchups, storylines in title game
- CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
- The key to winning the CFP? A high-powered offense
- TCU's fairy tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season