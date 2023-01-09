College Football College Football Playoff National Championship highlights: Georgia leads TCU 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It all comes down to this!

The College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU (13-1) and undefeated No. 1 Georgia (14-0) is underway in Los Angeles — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish.

Here are the highlights!

TCU vs. Georgia

Here we go!

Georgia forced a three-and-out on TCU's opening drive, and the Bulldogs didn't waste any time getting into the end zone on their first possession.

The Dawgs went 57 yards in five plays, capped off with a 21-yard score from QB Stetson Bennett .

Setting the stage

The defending national champs from Georgia, an SEC power and NFL talent factory, has only lost one game over the last two seasons. The Bulldogs are looking to become the first repeat champions since Alabama in 2011-12 and the first team in the CFP era to win back-to-back national championships.

The Dawgs are led by Georgia native Bennett — a major reason why this team has had a top-10 scoring offense the past two years. Bennett has 3,823 yards, 23 touchdowns and only seven interceptions on the season. He has the second-best win percentage as a starting quarterback in SEC history behind Alabama's Jay Barker (1991-94).

On the other hand, you have TCU, a small school by Power 5 standards out of the Big 12 , a program that was thought so little of heading into the season that it was not only unranked but was picked to finish seventh in its own conference.

At the helm for the Horned Frogs is Heisman runner-up Max Duggan , who has thrown for 3,546 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season heading into Monday's tilt.

TCU star running back Kendre Miller is dealing with a sprained MCL and isn't expected to play in the title game, according to Sports Illustrated. He is the only player in Big 12 history to record a rushing score in 13 games during a single season.

