College football odds Week 4: How to Bet Minnesota-Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Week 4 college football matchup on FOX.

The undefeated Golden Gophers destroyed Colorado in Week 3, defeating the Buffaloes 49-7. Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off a tough loss against the University of Washington, being dispatched 39-28. MSU is looking to rebound against their conference rival.

Will the Spartans improve to three wins on the season? Or will the Golden Gophers remain undefeated after they face off with their Big Ten foes?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Minnesota and Michigan State from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Minnesota @ Michigan State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -3 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Michigan State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I love me some Big Ten home dogs, especially ones off a loss.

It’s clear the oddsmakers were way off on Washington this season as the Huskies are now 3-0 SU and ATS after beating Michigan State 39-28 in Seattle. Sparty just wasn’t prepared to handle UW’s lethal passing attack, something that Minnesota doesn’t possess.

The Golden Gophers are a run-first squad, which plays directly into the strength of the Spartans’ defense. This should be an extremely physical football game that’s won in the trenches, and I like my chances with MSU.

And if we’re being honest, I think the wrong team is favored.

PICK: Michigan State (+3 FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

