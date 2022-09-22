College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to Bet Minnesota-Michigan State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to Bet Minnesota-Michigan State

24 mins ago

The Michigan State Spartans host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Week 4 college football matchup on FOX.

The undefeated Golden Gophers destroyed Colorado in Week 3, defeating the Buffaloes 49-7. Meanwhile, Michigan State is coming off a tough loss against the University of Washington, being dispatched 39-28. MSU is looking to rebound against their conference rival. 

Will the Spartans improve to three wins on the season? Or will the Golden Gophers remain undefeated after they face off with their Big Ten foes?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Minnesota and Michigan State from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Minnesota @ Michigan State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -3 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Michigan State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I love me some Big Ten home dogs, especially ones off a loss.

It’s clear the oddsmakers were way off on Washington this season as the Huskies are now 3-0 SU and ATS after beating Michigan State 39-28 in Seattle. Sparty just wasn’t prepared to handle UW’s lethal passing attack, something that Minnesota doesn’t possess.

The Golden Gophers are a run-first squad, which plays directly into the strength of the Spartans’ defense. This should be an extremely physical football game that’s won in the trenches, and I like my chances with MSU.

And if we’re being honest, I think the wrong team is favored. 

PICK: Michigan State (+3 FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

15 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma

19 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Clemson-Wake Forest
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Clemson-Wake Forest

25 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Utah-Arizona State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Utah-Arizona State

38 mins ago
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
National Football League

NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes