College football odds Week 11: How to bet TCU-Texas

The TCU Horned Frogs square off with the Texas Longhorns for a Big 12 showdown in Week 11 of the college football season.

The 9-0 Frogs have had a spectacular season. In addition to being undefeated, the Frogs enjoyed a four-week stretch of defeating opponents who were all ranked in the top 20. The Longhorns, on the other hand, are 6-3 and have three losses on their resume. Texas did have a bounce-back win against Kansas State in Week 10. The Horns beat K-State 34-27 after losing a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State 41-34.

Will the Longhorns protect their home turf in Austin and get the win, or will the Horned Frogs keep rolling with an undefeated record?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between TCU and Texas, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Texas -7.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise TCU covers)
Moneyline: Texas -286 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); TCU +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Perhaps the most surprising line in college football this season to the casual fan is the one that has unbeaten TCU as a touchdown underdog to Texas. But none of the advanced stats favor TCU, despite the Horned Frogs being ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. 

Bettors love TCU. The Frogs are 7-1-1 against the spread (ATS), which is the second-best cover rate in the country. TCU’s offense is one of the best in the country on the ground and through the air, and the team should be able to keep up with Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns. The total of 64.5 is enticing here because nobody plays much defense in the Big 12. 

I have to take the points here because this feels like a 41-38 thriller. 

PICK: TCU (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

