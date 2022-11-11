College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas
College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas

The Battle for the Golden Boot resumes Saturday when the No. 7 LSU Tigers play at the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC West battle.

The winner of the rivalry game receives the Golden Boot trophy, which was first presented in 1996. The teams first met in 1901, and LSU leads the all-time series 42-23-2. Arkansas snapped a five-game win streak in the series by the Tigers by winning last season's contest 16-13 in overtime.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between LSU and Arkansas, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet).

LSU's Mason Taylor catches game-winning two-point conversion to upset Alabama

Joy Taylor reacts to her nephew Mason Taylor catching the game-winning two-point conversion to upset Alabama 32-31.

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -3.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: LSU -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

7
LSU Tigers
LSU
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Tigers are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past eight games.

The Tigers have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) in four of their past six road games.

The Tigers are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight November games.

The Razorbacks are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games.

The Razorbacks are 10-4-1 ATS in their past 15 games against the Tigers.

The Razorbacks have hit the Under in the O/U in four of their past five games against the TIgers.

